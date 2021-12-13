49ers take advantage of Bengals' mistakes

CINCINNATI – The San Francisco 49ers took what the Bengals gave them and stayed in the playoff race.

Mistake-prone Cincinnati, however, made its path to the postseason more difficult.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers beat Cincinnati 26-23 in overtime Sunday. Garoppolo completed five passes in the overtime drive, including a pair to tight end George Kittle, who was again San Francisco's offensive star.

“They made some amazing plays, George Kittle with some big catches,” Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard said. “We felt like we were going to win that game.”

On the final play, Aiyuk dove to the pylon and was initially ruled short, but a replay gave him the touchdown and San Francisco (7-6) a critical win.

“I looked at the ref and he seemed pretty sure I was not in,” Aiyuk said. “A lot of challenges hadn't been going my way the last couple of weeks, so I was a little bit nervous. When I saw the replay, I knew I was in.”

Evan McPherson hit a 41-yard field goal on the opening possession of overtime to give the Bengals (7-6) a lead, their first of the day.

San Francisco's Robbie Gould missed a 47-yard field goal with four seconds left in regulation that would have won it.

That came after Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for two fourth-quarter touchdowns – the first on fourth-and-5 from the Niners' 17 – to claw back from a 20-6 deficit and tie the game with 1:19 left.

Deebo Samuel rushed for another score for San Francisco.

The Bengals had trouble getting out of their own way in the first half and lost their second straight, squandering a chance to take advantage of losses by AFC North foes Baltimore and Pittsburgh this week.

Two fumbled punts by Cincinnati returner Darius Phillips led to 10 first-half points for the 49ers. A taunting call against Bengals safety Vonn Bell extended the second of those Niners drives, which ended in a 14-yard TD pass from Garoppolo to Kittle that gave San Francisco a 17-6 halftime lead.

“Can't beat yourself,” Hubbard said. “Can't make the mistakes we have been making the last few weeks and win games.”

Garoppolo was 27 for 41 for 296 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow was 25 for 34 for 348 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked five times after going down a season-high six times in the 41-22 loss to the Chargers on Dec. 5.

Cincinnati's Tee Higgins had five catches for 114 yards. Chase had five for 77 yards and the two late TDs.

The 49ers are the sixth seed in the NFC race, and the Bengals dropped to the ninth seed behind the Browns, who beat the Ravens on Sunday.

“If we just keep winning, we don't have to look at anybody else,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said.