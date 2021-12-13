Brady wins game with 700th TD

TAMPA, Fla. – A change of uniforms hasn't affected Tom Brady's mastery of the Buffalo Bills.

The 44-year-old beat his former AFC East rivals for the 10th straight time Sunday, becoming the NFL's all-time completions leader and throwing his 700th touchdown pass for the winning score in Tampa Bay's 33-27 overtime victory. The Buccaneers are on the brink of their first division title in 14 years.

In his first game against the Bills since moving to Tampa Bay in 2020, Brady threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also scored on a quarterback sneak set up by the 7,143rd completion of an unmatched 22-year career that includes seven Super Bowl titles.

The Bucs (10-3) won it on Breshad Perriman's 58-yard catch-and-run with 5:31 left in OT – the 700th TD pass of Brady's career, including playoffs.

“It was pretty cool. I'd rather it not come down to that, but in the end they all count the same,” Brady said. “We've got to learn from it and move on. Next week we're playing for a division championship and that's pretty exciting.”

Despite blowing a 21-point halftime lead, the reigning Super Bowl champs won their fourth straight to retain a four-game lead over New Orleans and Atlanta in the NFC South.

Josh Allen shrugged off a slow start to throw for 308 yards and two touchdowns for Buffalo (7-6). He also rushed for 109 yards and a TD, becoming the fourth player in league history to throw for over 300 yards and also rush for 100-plus in the same game.

Allen also left Raymond James Stadium with his left foot in a walking boot. He will undergo tests today, coach Sean McDermott said.