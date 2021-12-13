Monday, December 13, 2021 1:00 am
Postgame Blitz
Passing
Tom Brady, Buccaneers, threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns – and became the NFL's career leader in completions – in Tampa Bay's 33-27 overtime victory over Buffalo.
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk to give San Francisco a 26-23 overtime win over Cincinnati.
Justin Herbert, Chargers, threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns to lift Los Angeles over the New York Giants 37-21.
Josh Allen, Bills, threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 109 yards and a TD.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, went 20 of 24 for 258 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's 48-9 rout of Las Vegas.
Rushing
Melvin Gordon, Broncos, rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns to help Denver rout Detroit 38-10.
Alvin Kamara, Saints, ran for 120 yards and a touchdown to lead New Orleans to a 30-9 win over the New York Jets.
Receiving
George Kittle, 49ers, caught 13 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Mark Andrews, Ravens, caught 11 passes for 115 yards and a TD in Baltimore's 24-22 loss to Cleveland.
Hunter Renfrow, Raiders, had 13 catches for 117 yards and a TD.
Special Teams
Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans, set a franchise record with a 61-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
Justin Tucker, Ravens, made field goals of 50, 42 and 55 yards.
Defense
Mike Hughes, Chiefs, forced two fumbles and returned another 23 yards for a touchdown.
Micah Parsons, Cowboys, sacked Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
Myles Garrett, Browns, sacked Tyler Huntley, forced a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown on a key second-quarter play.
Mykal Walker, Falcons, returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown in Atlanta's 29-21 win over Carolina.
Dre'Mont Jones, Broncos, sacked Jared Goff twice.
