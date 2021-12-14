Fields shows progress in another Bears' loss

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields continued to show signs he is progressing toward becoming the quarterback the Chicago Bears envision.

In a season where the losses continue to pile up, that matters more than anything else.

Fields mixed promising flashes and missteps in a 45-30 loss at Green Bay on Sunday night, throwing for 224 yards and running for 74 more after missing back-to-back games with broken ribs.

“He can make some special throws,” coach Matt Nagy said Monday. “He does that. He's proven it. But now when you throw that element of using his legs on extended plays, that's hard. That's hard. That's going to be a big weapon for him.”

The Bears (4-9) are reeling with seven losses in eight games. And the result against Green Bay was an all-too-familiar one.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns despite a broken toe that's limited him in practice. Green Bay beat Chicago for the 21st time in 24 games and completed the season sweep.

What's working

Special teams. Jakeem Grant was simply spectacular, returning three punts for a career-high 131 yards. That included a dazzling 97-yard touchdown – the longest punt return for a score by any Bears player since at least 1960, which is as far back as the team's data on that statistic goes. It was also the first punt return for a TD this season in the NFL.

What needs help

The defense. The 45 points were the most against the Bears since a 48-23 loss to Arizona on Sept. 20, 2015.

It wasn't a great night for the secondary, particularly once the Packers moved Davante Adams away from cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Adams dominated Xavier Crawford when he was matched with him in the slot and finished with 121 yards on 10 receptions. Green Bay racked up 439 yards.

Stock up

Grant. Acquired in a trade with Miami in October, Grant didn't just shine on special teams. He had a big play when he caught a flip pass in the backfield and turned it into a 46-yard TD.

Stock down

WR Allen Robinson. After missing the past three games because of a hamstring injury, Robinson had just two catches for 14 yards. The veteran, playing on the franchise tag, has not developed a connection with Fields. His production has dropped in a huge way with 32 receptions for 353 yards coming off one of his best seasons.