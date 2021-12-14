Packers have cause for concern

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As they close in on a third straight outright division title and chase the top seed in the NFC playoffs, the Green Bay Packers still have causes for concern.

There's the depth of an offensive line that took one more hit as right tackle Billy Turner suffered a knee injury Sunday. There's the health of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said his fractured pinky toe started feeling worse during a 45-30 victory over the Chicago Bears.

And then there's the special teams, the Packers' glaring weakness.

The Packers (11-3) beat the Bears (4-9) despite allowing Jakeem Grant to score on a 97-yard punt return and deliver a 34-yard return that set up a field goal.

“When you're playing an explosive returner like that, you need everybody to be perfect,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday.

That also applied to other aspects of Green Bay's special teams,

A muffed punt return by Amari Rodgers would have given Chicago the ball at Green Bay's 20-yard line if a Bears penalty hadn't nullified the turnover. The Packers had to start a first-quarter possession at their 5-yard line when Malik Taylor mishandled a kickoff that appeared to be heading out of bounds. The Packers also allowed Chicago to recover an onside kick.

“Certainly, it's not up to our standard,” LaFleur said after the game.

The situation has become dire enough that the first question LaFleur faced after a two-touchdown victory that gave the Packers a four-game lead in the NFC North was whether he planned to change special team coordinators again this week.

“Absolutely not,” LaFleur replied.

Then he went into more detail.

“We've got to continue to work, we've got to look at the tape, we've got to get things corrected,” he said.

Special teams problems arguably made the difference in one of Green Bay's three losses this season, a 13-7 defeat at Kansas City, although Aaron Rodgers was sidelined under COVID-19 protocols. Mason Crosby missed a 40-yard field goal and had a 37-yarder blocked. The Chiefs got a field goal after recovering a fumble when a punt bounced off Taylor, who was a downfield blocker. Amari Rodgers also muffed a punt in that game but made the recovery.