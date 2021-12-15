NFL teams taking extra precautions as COVID-19 cases spike

Maybe Baker Mayfield needed to follow the lead of Kareem Jackson.

The Cleveland quarterback attended an event at a Boys & Girls Club, now has tested positive for COVID-19, and the youth organization had needed to take extra precautions.

Jackson, a safety with the Broncos, canceled his appearance at his annual “Shop with a Jock” charity event. He and several teammates were supposed to host 50 youth ages 6-17 from the Boys & Girls Club of Denver and take them holiday shopping in suburban Parker, Colorado.

Instead, Jackson did a Zoom session with the kids as they ate dinner — and then received $100 Walmart gift cards to buy presents.

“Just something that I felt like was the right thing to do under the circumstances in which this thing is spiking,” Jackson said Wednesday. “It wasn’t a controlled environment. I had a lot of kids that were going to be there. I’m not sure if everybody was vaccinated or in masks, so I just decided not to put myself in that situation and obviously come back into work and risk spreading the virus or anything.”

The kids still got to go shopping for toys and other presents.

Mayfield's venture on Monday with his wife, Emily, was to a Christmas event at a local Boys & Girls chapter, where they could have exposed themselves and others to the virus.

After learning of Mayfield’s positive test, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio said in a statement it informed parents and family members of the 75 children who attended the event. The club is closing its facility in Elyria, Ohio, for the rest of this week, “to do a deep cleaning and limit any further exposure.”

In addition to Mayfield, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaches, and 18 players — 11 of them starters or regulars — are on the COVID-19 list. Stefanski said he supported Mayfield’s charity work, and that he has spoken to the team about using caution while in public places as the virus rages.

An NFL spokesman told the AP there has been no discussion of moving Saturday’s game.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Jets are holding only remote meetings all week before heading to Miami.

— Washington placed seven new players on its growing COVID-19 list, including backup quarterback Kyle Allen, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis and receiver Cam Sims. The other additions: TE Sammis Reyes, OL Cornelius Lucas, S Darrick Forrest, LB Milo Eifler. They increase the team’s total COVID-19-affected group to more than 15 players, including starting cornerback Kendall Fuller and defensive tackle Jon Allen.

— In addition to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was diagnosed on Monday, the Giants had two positives Wednesday with WR John Ross and LB Oshane Ximines.

— The Rams had 16 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after adding three more to the group.

— The Chiefs added linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to the COVID-19 list after placing wide receiver Josh Gordon on the list Monday and defensive tackle Chris Jones on it Tuesday.