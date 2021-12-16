AFC West foes enter matchup on hot streaks

LOS ANGELES – The first two meetings between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have come down to the final minute.

With playoff positioning up for grabs, the same thing is expected tonight when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

The two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs (9-4) have won six straight since a 3-4 start to vault back into the division lead.

One of those losses was to the Chargers on Sept. 26 when Herbert threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 32 seconds remaining as Los Angeles rallied for a 30-24 victory.

The Chargers (8-5) come in with wins in two straight games for the first time since October and can move into first place in the AFC West with a victory by virtue of sweeping the season series.

“Our focus isn't on what's at stake. It's on our opponent. We know the challenge that is in front of us and how we need to play this game,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said.

Kansas City committed four turnovers in the first meeting that led to 21 Los Angeles points, but Mahomes and company are on a roll.

“I think we could continue to play better and better. You want to keep building as the season goes on,” said Mahomes, who is fifth in the league with 3,642 passing yards.

While Herbert has six touchdowns and only one interception in wins over Cincinnati and the Giants, the defense has started to find its footing with eight sacks, six takeaways and forcing seven three-and-out possessions the past two weeks.

“We're facing a really good Chiefs team (today), so it's going to take all of us,” said Herbert, fourth in the league in passing yards with 3,822. “As long as we keep building, we keep getting better, I think we can play some pretty good football.”

Extra points

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, although there remains a possibility he'll play this weekend. ... Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) is likely to miss his third straight game. ... Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) was back at practice earlier than expected from injured reserve.