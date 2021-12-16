NFL rolls dice on Las Vegas for 2024 Super Bowl

IRVING, Texas – NFL owners Wednesday approved Las Vegas as the site of the Super Bowl to cap the 2023 season, a first for the gambling mecca in the Nevada desert, during their league meetings.

The NFL's biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL draft next year, all within five years of the Raiders' move to Las Vegas.

The 2024 Super Bowl was supposed to be in New Orleans, but a later date brought on by the new 17-game regular season created a conflict with that city's annual Mardi Gras celebration.

“It's a big day for the Raiders,” club owner Mark Davis said. “It's a big day for the city of Las Vegas. I think it's a marriage made in heaven, I'll say. Some others may use a different word.”

The Super Bowl will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the first time this season. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will host its third Super Bowl after the 2022 season.

The NFL also announced marketing agreements for 18 teams with countries around the world, including Germany, China, Spain, Australia and Brazil. They join countries with longer ties to the NFL: the United Kingdom, Mexico and Canada.

The marketing deals are for at least five years and give clubs the ability to pursue in-person and digital marketing, merchandise sales and corporate sponsorships among other things.

The league is expanding the Rooney Rule requirement of at least two interviews with external minority candidates to general manager-level jobs along with the coordinators for offense, defense and special teams.

The two-candidate rule already applies to openings for head coaches. The window for virtual interviews will now open after Week 16 for clubs that have either fired their coach or informed him that he won't return.

While the longer access for interviews isn't limited to minority coaches, the NFL hopes it will allow more minority candidates to interview rather than wait for their current team's playoff run to end.