Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Saints coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was immediately isolated from the team.
Payton, who is vaccinated and tested positive in 2020 for the novel coronavirus, will remain isolated for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment.
The Saints said defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has been assigned head coaching duties for this Sunday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Payton is expected to return for New Orleans' subsequent game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 27.
The positive test for Payton comes after he missed practice on Wednesday when the club said he was “under the weather” but had tested negative. Payton was back at practice and meetings on Thursday.
Payton’s positive test came as COVID-19 cases have spiked across the NFL in recent days, mirroring trends seen in the general population.
Three Saints players -- defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram and receiver Ty Montgomery -- did not play against the New York Jets on Sunday because of positive COVID-19 tests. But by Thursday, Jordan and Montgomery had been activated from New Orleans’ reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Saints (6-7) snapped a five-game skid when they beat the Jets 30-9 and remain in contention for one of the NFC’s wild-card playoff spots with four regular-season games remaining.
In Week 2 of this season, the Saints were without numerous assistant coaches because of a virus outbreak, but Payton was not among those which tested positive. Payton was among the first NFL employees known to have contracted COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
- Washington put Taylor Heinicke on the COVID-19 list Friday, making the team's quarterback plan for the upcoming game at Philadelphia a complete uncertainty. Based on updated league rules, Heinicke could still play if he tests negative twice this weekend and remains asymptomatic. Backup Kyle Allen entered coronavirus protocol on Tuesday and also remains a possibility if he is cleared. Practice squad QB Kyle Shurmur would be in line to start if neither Heinicke nor Allen is available. Washington also signed Garrett Gilbert off New England's practice squad on Friday.
- With Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum on COVID-19 reserve, the Cleveland Browns are signing quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who spent training camp with the team. Lauletta’s agent announced the move on Twitter. Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens is slated to start. He made 16 starts over three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. The Browns could be missing as many as 15 regulars for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
- The Panthers have added third-string QB Matt Barkley to the COVID-19 list. The team sequestered backup P.J. Walker to remote meetings earlier this week when Barkley became ill. They are monitoring the status of Cam Newton and Walker. If both of them wind up testing positive, Sam Darnold could be elevated from injured reserve -- but only if his shoulder is cleared medically first.
- Buffalo placed starting left tackle Dion Dawkins on the COVID-19 list, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday against Carolina.
- Miami's Myles Gaskin was cleared to return to practice. The Dolphins had three running backs on the COVID-19 list before Gaskin was cleared. They play the Jets on Sunday.
