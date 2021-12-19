Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am
Jaws' Week 15 Picks
MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
|Schedule
|Comments
|Prediction
|Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.
|Cardinals could use this game to collect themselves.
|Cardinals 30-17
|Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
|Bills showed some fight last week, now get a tomato can.
|Bills 27-14
|Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
|Cowboys defense getting scary as is Giants' QB situation.
|Cowboys 34-10
|Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
|Firing of coach Urban Meyer might ignite the Jags.
|Jaguars 17-14
|N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
|Dolphins riding 5-game win streak and playing softies.
|Dolphins 24-14
|Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
|Titans hurting, but winning, Steelers just hurting.
|Titans 23-20
|Wash. at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Tue.)
|Eagles off bye week get break with Washington COVID.
|Eagles 17-14
|Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
|49ers back into postseason picture can't afford let down.
|49ers 27-21
|Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
|Playoff lives at stake here. Bengals have better QB.
|Bengals 23-20
|Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
|Packers getting a beat-up Ravens team at home.
|Packers 27-23
|Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Tue.)
|Rams losing to COVID protocols, giving Seahawks a chance.
|Seahawks 24-21
|New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
|Bucs won't miss chance to clinch division title.
|Buccaneers 32-20
|Minn. at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.)
|Vikings still in playoff race; Bears in COVID hell.
|Vikings 27-20
|Las Vegas at Cleveland (Mon.)
|Browns caught COVID and a break, with game being moved.
|Vegas 21-14
Last week: 12-2; Season: 130-77-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette
mjaworski@jg.net
