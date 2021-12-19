The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, December 19, 2021

Jaws' Week 15 Picks

MARK JAWORSKI | The Journal Gazette
Schedule Comments Prediction
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m. Cardinals could use this game to collect themselves. Cardinals 30-17
Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Bills showed some fight last week, now get a tomato can. Bills 27-14
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cowboys defense getting scary as is Giants' QB situation. Cowboys 34-10
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Firing of coach Urban Meyer might ignite the Jags. Jaguars 17-14
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. Dolphins riding 5-game win streak and playing softies. Dolphins 24-14
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Titans hurting, but winning, Steelers just hurting. Titans 23-20 
Wash. at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Tue.) Eagles off bye week get break with Washington COVID. Eagles 17-14
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. 49ers back into postseason picture can't afford let down. 49ers 27-21
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Playoff lives at stake here. Bengals have better QB. Bengals 23-20
Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. Packers getting a beat-up Ravens team at home. Packers 27-23
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Tue.) Rams losing to COVID protocols, giving Seahawks a chance. Seahawks 24-21 
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. Bucs won't miss chance to clinch division title. Buccaneers 32-20
Minn. at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Vikings still in playoff race; Bears in COVID hell. Vikings 27-20
Las Vegas at Cleveland (Mon.) Browns caught COVID and a break, with game being moved. Vegas 21-14

Last week: 12-2; Season: 130-77-1

Mark Jaworski

mjaworski@jg.net

