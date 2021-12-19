Jaws' Week 15 Picks

Schedule Comments Prediction

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m. Cardinals could use this game to collect themselves. Cardinals 30-17

Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Bills showed some fight last week, now get a tomato can. Bills 27-14

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cowboys defense getting scary as is Giants' QB situation. Cowboys 34-10

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Firing of coach Urban Meyer might ignite the Jags. Jaguars 17-14

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. Dolphins riding 5-game win streak and playing softies. Dolphins 24-14

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Titans hurting, but winning, Steelers just hurting. Titans 23-20

Wash. at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Tue.) Eagles off bye week get break with Washington COVID. Eagles 17-14

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. 49ers back into postseason picture can't afford let down. 49ers 27-21

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Playoff lives at stake here. Bengals have better QB. Bengals 23-20

Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. Packers getting a beat-up Ravens team at home. Packers 27-23

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Tue.) Rams losing to COVID protocols, giving Seahawks a chance. Seahawks 24-21

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. Bucs won't miss chance to clinch division title. Buccaneers 32-20

Minn. at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Vikings still in playoff race; Bears in COVID hell. Vikings 27-20