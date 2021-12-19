League eases testing mandates

NEW YORK — Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, starting today, under the NFL's revised protocols.

Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs on Saturday and obtained by The Associated Press. The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.

“Medical information strongly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious but possibly less severe than prior variants, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in another memo sent to clubs.

“Our experience with the omicron variant is fully consistent with this expectation – while more players and staff are testing positive, roughly two- thirds of those individuals are asymptomatic, most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms, and the virus appears to clear positive individuals more rapidly than was true with the delta or earlier variants. In many respects, omicron appears to be a very different illness from the one that we first confronted in the spring of 2020.”

On Friday, the league moved three games scheduled for this weekend because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from today to Tuesday.

In addition to the targeted testing plan and the opt-out option, the new protocols give more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually.

Meyer won't get full contract: AP

Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fired for cause and the team does not intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract, a person familiar with the termination told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because neither side has publicly discussed details of Meyer's termination. It remains unclear how much Meyer made annually. ESPN first reported Meyer being fired for cause.

Owner Shad Khan dismissed Meyer early Thursday after weeks of analysis that focused on Meyer's mounting public blunders and even more missteps behind the scenes. The person said firing Meyer for cause was not tied to any one incident during his 11 months on the job, a tumultuous tenure that was filled with off-the-field drama and negative headlines.

“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer told NFL.com in his first public comments since he hastily left the facility without telling anyone Wednesday. “I love Jacksonville. It's one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad's a great owner.

“It's heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it's standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I'm just heartbroken that we weren't able to do that. I still believe it's going to be done. It's too good of a place.”

Florida is an “at-will” employment state, meaning employers or employees can terminate employment at any time and without any advance warning. That could make it tougher for Meyer to prove he was wrongly fired or should be owed the remainder of his contract.

Vikings waive DB Breeland

The Minnesota Vikings waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday in a surprise move at a position where they have tenuous depth.

Breeland was initially listed as questionable to play at Chicago on Monday night for an unspecified non-injury-related reason. Two hours later, the eighth-year veteran was let go. NFL Network reported that Breeland had an verbal altercation with coaches and teammates at practice on Saturday.

Breeland started all 13 games for the Vikings (6-7), with two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Patrick Peterson has solidified the other outside spot, but the options for replacing Breeland in the lineup are young and inconsistent, in Kris Boyd and Cameron Dantzler.

Breeland played the previous two seasons with Kansas City. He played four years for Washington and one for Green Bay before that and has 17 interceptions in 114 career games including playoffs.

Running back returns for Jets

The banged-up New York Jets got their leading rusher and a key tight end back for their game today against the Miami Dolphins.

The team activated running back Michael Carter, tight end Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and defensive end Bryce Huff from injured reserve Saturday.

The Jets also released offensive lineman Isaiah Williams and elevated tight end Dan Brown, defensive end Ronnie Blair and wide receiver Vyncint Smith from the practice squad.