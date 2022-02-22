NFL draft combine relaxes COVID rules

Players attending the NFL's scouting combine won't have to stay in a “bubble” as originally ordered after organizers loosened regulations Monday night after getting blowback for strict COVID-19 rules issued over the weekend.

In a memo sent to all invitees and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday night, the National Invitational Camp said, “We encourage all players to remain within the secure Combine areas at all times for your safety.

“However, if you would like to leave the secure areas during free time in your schedule, you are now permitted to do so at your own risk.”

The memo indicated prospects would still be limited to a single support person such as an athletic trainer or massage therapist they can bring to the combine, although players will be free to meet with others off-site.

“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, we continue to evolve our Combine policies and procedures in consultation with medical experts,” the memo said. “While masks continue to be required for air travel and during medical exams at the Combine (players and medical personnel), wearing a mask at other times while on site is recommended, but not required.”

The memo said that if players preferred “to remain in the secure areas and have approved medical support personnel (physical therapist, massage therapist, or approved athletic trainer) enter the secure area to provide medical treatments, please follow the previously communicated procedure” in which they would have to register that individual for approval by the NIC.

The changes came 48 hours after prospects were told in a memo they would be restricted to a “bubble” while at the combine, which rankled players and their agents.

The idea of a boycott was bandied about in response to the rules issued over the weekend, but several agents said they couldn't in good conscience advise their clients to skip the combine, which will take place March 1-7 in Indianapolis.

“I understand their grievances,” agent Leigh Steinberg said Monday before the rules were eased. He noted that most of the 324 prospects invited to the combine have been training with a team of specialists “and they want to take their trainers with them to the combine, and they might want access to their agent. They might have family members. And they may have an entire support group both for their physical and emotional health – and the NFL regulations seem unduly restrictive.

“Having said that, we will send our players because this is the Super Bowl of scouting events,” Steinberg added. “And you have players who have worked their whole lives to prepare for the NFL draft.”

Agent Joe Linta concurred, saying, “It's not the time to be guinea pigs for change and use your career” as a bargaining chip.

The organization that oversees the operation of the annual NFL scouting combine informed draft prospects in a memo Saturday that they'd be in a bubble in secure locations, and that any player who violates the policy “at any time will be disqualified from further participation and sent home.”

These logistical decisions were made by the National Invitational Camp, which runs the combine, and not the NFL itself.

The NFL resisted the idea of a bubble even during the height of the pandemic. And the league lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions late in the season after dozens of players ended up contracting the Omicron variant in December.