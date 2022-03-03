Class of wide receivers is wide open

INDIANAPOLIS – David Bell and Treylon Burks were the first receivers to speak Wednesday at the NFL's annual scouting combine.

Drake London, Jahan Dotson and John Metchie followed them, and by the time Day 2 wrapped up, former college teammates Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams also had taken the stage. Each wanted to accentuate why he should be the top pass catcher selected in this year's draft.

It's a scene that could be repeated in April when at least a half-dozen receivers are projected to be first-round picks – though the exact order is likely to change.

“All of us are pretty versatile in our own ways,” London said, summarizing the group. “I can't really say I'm the best because we all have different tools, so I can't really pinpoint that right now.”

Sorting out the pecking order for one of this year's most talented position groups could prove more challenging than it has previously. The talent pool is just that deep, even none if is a top-10 pick.

London has the size to win jump balls at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, as well as a basketball background that helped him refine the art of boxing out defensive backs.

Bell, Burks and Dotson present different packages.

At 6-2, 205, the knock on Bell is he doesn't possess breakaway speed. But he's elusive, a good route runner with strong hands and posted impressive stats at Purdue: 232 receptions, 2,046 yards and 21 touchdown catches in 29 career games.

Burks has the biggest body at 6-3, 225 and has been a do-it-all kind of player at Arkansas. He's played in the slot, logged 38 career carries, returned punts and kickoffs and still averaged 16.4 yards per catch.

Dotson checks in at 5-11, 184 but has electric speed and a knack for making the kind of big plays Penn State fans came to embrace.

“When I get the ball in my hands, it's exciting,” he said. “I'm very fast, I can take the top off defenses.”

And it has raised the stakes for everyone in this receiver class who is trying to make a statement to NFL decision makers over the next several weeks.

“It was must-watch TV with Ja'Marr Chase this past year,” Olave said. “It was motivation for me because I want to be one of the best. I want to retire as one of the best.”