League drops all COVID protocols

The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining.

In an agreement with the players' association, the league sent a memo to teams Thursday in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.

Should the NFL find reasons to reimpose any aspects of the protocols, it will do so in conjunction with the NFL Players Association.

Teams are required to remain in compliance with state and local laws and may continue “reasonable measures to protect their staff and players,” said the memo.

Regardless of vaccination status, players and staff no longer must wear face coverings at team facilities, though each club can still require it. Social distancing signs no longer are required as well.

The league eliminated mandatory testing of players and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Testing will occur only when clinically indicated or at the direction of a team physician.

But each team must have a facility to accommodate anyone who reports symptoms that require testing.

Weight room restrictions, including capacity limits, have been dropped. Contact tracing devices have not been required since Jan. 3, and the service is being discontinued.

The league is encouraging everyone to continue monitoring for symptoms on a daily basis before entering the team facility. Any individual who tests positive must isolate for five days.

No NFL games were canceled during the past two seasons because of the pandemic, though many were moved during the 2020 schedule. About 95% of the players and nearly 100% of team personnel were vaccinated, the league reported.

The NHL previously dropped virus testing for individuals without symptoms and other distancing protocols. MLB has not made any moves due to the lockout of players and no new collective bargaining agreement. The NBA hasn't altered protocols.

Hands down

The answer is at hand for former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, whose right hand measured at 8½ inches at the NFL scouting combine.

That would be the smallest of any quarterback in the NFL now, bumping Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints, whose hands measured 8¾ inches before the 2017 draft.

Like Bengals backup QB Brandon Allen, who increased his hand measurements by three-eighths of an inch at the 2016 combine after checking in at 8½ inches at the Senior Bowl, Pickett had been doing hand exercises to widen his measurement at the league's annual gathering of top college prospects.

“The reason why I didn't measure at the Senior Bowl was to have those extra couple weeks,” Pickett said. “Just a common sense thing, having more time to work the exercises. ... Whatever it measures, it measures.”

Pickett's 8½ -inch hands tied Jeff Blake, Michael Vick and Kliff Kingsbury for smallest measured hands by a quarterback at the combine.

Pickett, a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award winner, is considered a first-round draft pick. He or Liberty's Malik Willis are seen as the top two QBs this year.

Pickett said his hand size hasn't been a topic of conversations with teams this week.

A quarterback's hand size can be a deal breaker, especially for teams that play outdoors where the weather can get nasty because it could make it harder to hold onto the football.

Corralled Corral

Former Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral isn't throwing at the combine as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain sustained in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl.

Corral, who plans to fully participate in the Rebels' pro day on March 23, said he was going to have to impress teams with his football IQ in Indianapolis.

“Teams need to know that I understand the game of football,” he said. “I wanted to make it a point. It's definitely something I wanted to show that they knew the ability I had in my head and not only my physical ability, but mental ability as well.”

Corral said it's not easy sitting out while watching the other quarterbacks show off their arms and accuracy.

“This has been my dream since I started playing football. I'm here with the best of the best. Now I'm not able to perform physically, but I definitely can show the teams what I know mentally,” he said. “It does absolutely kill me. I'm itching to get back out there. About 2½ weeks ago, I started running and throwing with no pain. I just thought it would be smart to sit out.

“If I wanted to put my best foot forward, just wait until my pro day.”