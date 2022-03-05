Black players can resubmit dementia claims

PHILADELPHIA – Black retired football players who were denied payments for dementia in the NFL's $1 billion concussion settlement can seek to be retested or have their claims rescored to eliminate racial bias in the testing and payout formula, under a revised plan completed Friday.

Outrage about the use of “race-norming” in the dementia testing – which assumed that Black people have a lower cognitive baseline score, making it harder for them to show mental declines linked to football – forced the NFL and players' lawyers back to the negotiating table last year.

The revisions could allow many retired players to resubmit their claims and add $100 million or more to the NFL's legal tab. The NFL, through the fund, has paid out more than $800 million to date, nearly half for dementia claims. The dementia awards average about $600,000.

“Thousands of Black players stand to benefit from these changes to the settlement,” said lawyer Cyril V. Smith, who represents former players Najeh Davenport and Kevin Henry, whose 2020 race discrimination lawsuit brought the issue to light.

Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in Philadelphia, who has overseen the NFL concussion case for a decade, dismissed their lawsuit but ordered the parties to address the problem. She approved the negotiated changes in an order filed Friday.

More than 3,300 former players or their families have sought awards for brain injuries linked to their playing days, more than 2,000 of them for moderate to advanced dementia.

The vast majority of the league's players – 70% of active players and more than 60% of living retirees – are Black. So the changes are expected to be significant, and potentially costly for the NFL.

Who's No. 1?

Kayvon Thibodeaux looked like a lock to be this year's top NFL draft pick – until Aidan Hutchinson played his way into the conversation.

Now, with eight weeks until draft night, offensive linemen Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu and Evan Neal are in the debate, too.

Thibodeaux, the All-American out of Oregon, had seven sacks last season despite missing 21/2 games with a sprained ankle that slowed him through some other games.

Hutchinson, the former Michigan star who broke the school's single-season record with 14 sacks, led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and their first playoff appearance while becoming the third defensive player to finish as the Heisman Trophy runner-up. He did it all after recovering from a fractured right ankle that ended his 2020 season.

Ewkonu, 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, got his nickname from a former coach who thought he looked like former Bengals running back Ickey Woods. Last season, Ewkonu was an All-American and the ACC offensive lineman of the year.

Neal checked in at 6-71/2 and a svelte 337 pounds after arriving on campus at 385. A three-year starter at Alabama, he helped pave the way for two Heisman winners, two straight national championship game appearances, and a 2020 title.

Extra points

Sources indicate that the Cowboys are likely to release receiver Amari Cooper before his $20 million salary for 2022 is fully guaranteed on March 20. The team is also open to trading Cooper before cutting him but there isn't much of a market due to his salary and the number of receivers available. … The Bills granted veteran receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade, a person familiar with the discussions confirmed to The Associated Press.