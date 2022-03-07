Bengals place franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates III

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals on Monday placed the franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates III, a native of Fort Wayne, keeping him with the team for the 2022 season.

The Bengals had tried unsuccessfully to come to terms on a long-term contract for the 25-year-old Bates, whose rookie deal expired at the end of the season, putting him on the verge of becoming a free agent.

Bates was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft and has emerged as one of the team leaders. He was a key player in 2021 as the Bengals reached their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

The franchise tag means Bates will be under contract through the 2022 season for roughly $13 million as the team continues to negotiate a long-term deal with him.

“Jessie has been an outstanding player here for four years,” Cincinnati executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “Over the past year, we’ve tried to extend his contract here in Cincinnati, and while that hasn’t come to pass, we want him here for 2022 to be a part of what we think should be an exciting football season and bright future for our organization.”

Bates has played in 163 games — all starts — for Cincinnati, and has 406 tackles and 10 interceptions, one for a touchdown.