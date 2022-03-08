Colts' diversity program named after Dungy

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have established the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship to advance the opportunities for football coaching candidates.

The program in honor of the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, announced Monday by the Irsay family that owns the Colts, will provide the team with access to talented coaches while fostering and expanding the team's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“I am thrilled that the Colts are seeking to help build diversity and inclusion in NFL coaching by launching this diversity fellowship coaching program,” Dungy said. “It's a tremendous honor for me to be identified with the program. I applaud the Irsay family and the organization for taking this proactive step, and I hope it encourages other teams to look for ways to promote equal opportunities in the coaching ranks.”

Qualified candidates will be evaluated and interviewed by a selection committee composed of Dungy, the Irsay family, Colts general manager Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich and other members of the organization. The Colts will hire a Dungy Fellow for the offense and the defense.

“We're humbled and honored that Tony Dungy's trailblazing accomplishments are also a part of our rich Colts history,” Jim Irsay said, “but none of us can afford to rest on our laurels when it comes to advancing fairness and opportunity in the NFL's coaching ranks.”

Dungy is the winningest head coach in Colts history and became the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl, in 2007.

City native staying with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates III, a native of Fort Wayne, keeping him with the team for the 2022 season.

The Bengals had tried unsuccessfully to come to terms on a long-term contract for the 25-year-old Snider graduate, whose rookie deal expired at the end of the season. The franchise tag means Bates will be under contract for roughly $13 million.

“Jessie has been an outstanding player here for four years,” Cincinnati executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a news release. “Over the past year, we've tried to extend his contract here in Cincinnati, and while that hasn't come to pass, we want him here for 2022 to be a part of what we think should be an exciting football season and bright future for our organization.”

Colts' TE retires

Longtime Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is retiring, the team announced. The 31-year-old Doyle played all 131 games of his nine-year career with his hometown team.

“Jack not only represented himself and his family with class, but represented our entire organization and the community with the utmost professionalism,” Irsay said in a news release. “Simply put, Jack was one of the most well-liked players in our locker room.”

In nine seasons with the Colts, he caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns, making two Pro Bowls. Among Colts tight ends, Doyle ranks third all-time in receptions, fifth in yards receiving and fourth in TD catches.

After graduating from Indianapolis Cathedral High School, the former ball boy for the NBA's Indiana Pacers took the only FBS scholarship offer he had — from Western Kentucky. Doyle played in the 2013 Senior Bowl but was undrafted. He signed with the Tennessee Titans, who released him. Indianapolis claimed Doyle off waivers, and he never left.