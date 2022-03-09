Broncos get QB Wilson in trade with Seahawks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Denver Broncos have finally landed a worthy successor to Peyton Manning.

Six years and a day after Manning retired, Broncos general manager George Paton agreed to send a massive haul of players and draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can't become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.

The teams cannot comment on the deal until then, but the Broncos cleverly tweeted a clip of Tom Hanks' character in “Cast Away” drawing a face on the volleyball he named “Wilson.”

About an hour later, the Seahawks tweeted another clip from that movie in which Hanks' scraggly, skinny character loses the volleyball at sea and hollers, “ Wilson, where are you? Wilson! Wilson! “

The NFL Network reported the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-rounder, along with quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant, the Broncos' first-round draft pick in 2019.

Since Manning retired a month after winning Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have churned through 10 starting quarterbacks, including a different starter in each of the last five season openers: Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, who beat out Lock last summer.

The Broncos haven't been back to the playoffs since Manning retired, but they appear to have a playoff-worthy roster. New coach Nathaniel Hackett, Aaron Rodgers' former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, is building an offense around dynamic wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and running back Javonte Williams.

Seattle's offseason had mostly been focused on adjustments on defense with coaching and scheme changes, and the belief that with Wilson still at quarterback the Seahawks would remain contenders in the stacked NFC West.

This was always the offseason that seemed to make the most sense for a potential move with Wilson. He has two years left on his contract and a salary cap hit of $37 million for the 2022 season.

Wilson was a third-round pick in 2012 out of Wisconsin. He started 149 regular-season games and 16 playoff games before suffering a fractured middle finger on his right hand and missing four games last season. He helped Seattle to its only Super Bowl title with a 43-8 thumping of Manning and the Broncos in Super Bowl 48, then lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl a year later. Overall, he's 9-7 in the playoffs.