No drama: Rodgers stays with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions.

Rodgers sent out a tweet Tuesday afternoon confirming his return.

“YES, I will be playing with the Packers next year,” Rodgers said. “However, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract 'I signed.' I'm very excited to be back.”

NFL Network and Pat McAfee, the host of “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube, had both reported earlier in the day that Rodgers was staying with the Packers. Rodgers makes a weekly appearance on McAfee's show during the season.

NFL Network reported that Rodgers, 38, had agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract that includes $153 million in guaranteed money. McAfee disputed the terms and said the contract wasn't signed yet, and Rodgers' tweet backed up McAfee's account.

Rodgers' decision comes nearly a month after he won his second straight MVP award. The four-time MVP quarterback has spent his entire career in Green Bay.

He said he wanted to make an announcement on his future before the start of the free agency period that begins next week. The reports of his decision surfaced the same day the Packers placed the franchise tag on All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. Unless Adams signs a long-term deal before July 15, he will make just over $20 million in 2022.

Rodgers wanted to avoid a repeat of 2021, when his status was uncertain until the start of training camp after he skipped the Packers' mandatory minicamp.

The questions about his future stemmed from Rodgers' disagreements with team management at the time. Rodgers said on multiple occasions over the last few months that his relationship with team officials had improved significantly.

Rodgers recently has frequently offered compliments about the moves general manager Brian Gutekunst made to improve the team. Those moves included acquiring wide receiver Randall Cobb at Rodgers' request. Rodgers said he got the sense there was better communication this season and that “I feel like my opinion mattered.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur made a move seemingly aimed at keeping Rodgers when he brought back Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Rodgers had praised the 68-year-old Clements, who previously worked for the Packers from 2006 to '16. Rodgers lauded Clements on multiple occasions over the last year.