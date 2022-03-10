Seahawks' moves signal rebuild

SEATTLE – With two brush strokes over the span of about 10 hours, the Seattle Seahawks said goodbye to giant foundations of their Super Bowl history.

Gone is quarterback Russell Wilson, traded to Denver in a blockbuster move. Gone is Bobby Wagner, the defensive stalwart and likely future Hall of Famer, released as part of a salary cap squeeze.

So long history. Hello, rebuild.

That is the apparent direction the Seahawks are headed after a Tuesday that won't be forgotten by their fans.

The team agreed to send Wilson to Denver early in the day, according to two people familiar with the negotiations.

Hours later, Wagner confirmed to the Associated Press that the Seahawks had informed him he was being released, his $20 million salary cap hit for 2022 deemed too much for Seattle to absorb.

And with that, the final two starters left from Seattle's Super Bowl winning team from 2013 – ones that seemed destined to be lifelong players for the team – were no longer Seahawks.

Their situations differed. Wilson had to waive a no-trade clause to accept the move to Denver. Wagner spoke at the end of the season of wanting to return but also knew the weight of his contract.

“I understand there is a business side to this, but there's a lot of optimism on my end that I'll be back,” Wagner said in early January. “I'm not worried about it. Obviously, I can't control everything. I can only control my part.”

Extra points

The Lions signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract, adding depth where they need it in coach Dan Campbell's second season. Reynolds was claimed off waivers from Tennessee late in the 2021 season and he started in five of seven games with the Lions. He had 19 receptions, 306 yards and two touchdowns. ... Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva is retiring. The team also announced that they have re-signed defensive tackle Aaron Crawford and released cornerback Tavon Young. Villanueva played six years with Pittsburgh before joining the Ravens last season. The two-time Pro Bowler started every game after his rookie year. ... The Cardinals released linebacker Jordan Hicks, freeing up salary-cap space. The team will gain $6.5 million in cap room by cutting Hicks, who spent the last three years with the Cardinals after playing for Philadelphia from 2015-18. ... A 25-year-old woman who grew up in North Texas is suing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he's her biological father.