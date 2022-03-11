Bears set to send Mack to Chargers for picks

LOS ANGELES – Since the disappointing end to last season, Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley have discussed upgrading a defense that didn't live up to expectations.

They are taking that first step by adding another premier pass rusher to pair with Joey Bosa.

The Chargers agreed to acquire defensive end Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears in exchange for two draft picks. The trade can't become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

The Chargers are expected to send a second-round pick this year and a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Bears for the three-time All-Pro defender.

Staley said during last week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis that the defensive line and secondary were going to be areas of emphasis during free agency and the draft.

Los Angeles, 9-8 last season, got off to a 4-1 start but missed the playoffs for the third straight season, winning back-to-back games only once after Week 5, and losing three of the final four games.

A big reason for the Chargers' struggles down the stretch was their defense. Staley brought in an attacking 3-4 scheme that made the the Rams the top-ranked unit in 2020, but he didn't get the same results with the Chargers, who were 23rd in total defense and third worst against the run.

Bosa had 101/2 sacks in making the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his six-year career. But Los Angeles was tied for 20th with 35 sacks and in the middle of the league with 21 takeaways.

“I overestimated where we may be with that because I love the scheme, I love the system and I love the coaching staff. We have a lot of work to do,” Telesco said about the unit at the end of last season.

The move will reunite Mack with Staley, who was Mack's linebacker coach when the Bears acquired him from the Raiders during the 2018 preseason. Mack, 31, is going into his ninth season.

The Bears opted for major changes after going 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. The fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, replacing them with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

Trading Mack for draft capital is the first big step by the new regime toward overhauling the roster.

Mack has three seasons remaining on his contract, which is worth $63.9 million. Chicago will have $24 million in dead space on the salary cap in 2022 due to prorated bonuses accelerating onto this year's cap.