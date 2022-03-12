No grand jury indictment for Texans' Watson

HOUSTON  A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

The grand jurys decision came about a year after the women first filed their suits, accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

Houston police began investigating Watson in April 2021 after a criminal complaint was filed. The FBI also was reviewing the allegations.

Prosecutors presented evidence and testimony to the grand jury for over six hours on Friday related to nine criminal complaints against Watson, Johna Stallings, chief of the adult sex crimes and trafficking division with the Harris County District Attorneys Office, said. She declined to say what possible charges were presented to the grand jury for consideration.

We respect the grand jurys decision, Stallings said.

Stallings said that decision ended criminal proceedings related to Watson in Harris County, where Houston is located.

Watsons lawyers have said some sexual activity happened during some of the massage appointments but that he never coerced anyone.

We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did. Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses, Rusty Hardin, Watsons lead attorney, said in a statement.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women, said the criminal case is separate from the civil cases and he will continue the process of questioning Watson as the lawsuits move toward trial. Earlier Friday, Buzbee questioned Watson during a deposition, the first the NFL star has given as part of the lawsuits.

The civil cases will continue to gather steam. We take Mr. Watsons deposition again Tuesday. Respect the process, Buzbee said.