Browns send pair of draft picks to Cowboys for star pass-catcher

CLEVELAND – The Browns weren't willing to wait for free agency or the NFL draft to get their No. 1 wide receiver.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry filled his club's biggest need Saturday by agreeing to acquire Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The Browns would send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper. ESPN was first to report the proposed trade.

Cooper would give the Browns a deep threat, filling the void left when Odell Beckham Jr. forced his release last season. He'd be a prime target for quarterback Baker Mayfield, assuming he returns as Cleveland's starter following an injury-altered season.

The Cowboys were intent on dealing Cooper, who signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension in 2019 and hasn't produced the way Dallas had hoped. He was likely to be released if the Cowboys couldn't make a deal, and the Browns jumped at the chance to get the 27-year-old.

Cooper spent the past four seasons with Dallas. He had 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. A three-time Pro Bowler, he has had five 1,000-yard seasons – two with Dallas, two with the Raiders and in the season he split with both teams after being traded in 2018.

He immediately would move to atop Cleveland's depth chart, and his addition would likely have the Browns focusing on other needs in free agency and perhaps a defensive player with the No. 13 pick in this year's draft.

No. 2 wide receiver Jarvis Landry's days with Cleveland appeared numbered. Not long after agreeing to get Cooper, the Browns gave Landry permission to seek a trade, the person said. He is scheduled to make $15.1 million next season, and his salary-cap hit is $16.379 million, so the Browns could save nearly $15 million on their cap by trading or releasing Landry.

Extra points

The Bears are releasing versatile running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen, who he has been sidelined for nearly two years because of a knee injury. ... The Raiders signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension worth about $95 million. ... The Cowboys waived tight end Blake Jarwin and released kicker Greg Zuerlein. ... The Dolphins have placed a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham. ... The Jaguars released veteran running back Carlos Hyde. ... Browns center JC Tretter was re-elected to a second term as president of the NFL Players Association.