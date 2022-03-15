Report: Ex-Bears QB Trubisky to join Steelers

Mitch Trubisky will get a chance to kick-start his career in Pittsburgh, where he'll attempt to replace a likely Hall of Famer in the process.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the quarterback and the Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the open starting job after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

Trubisky, 27, joins the Steelers after spending 2021 backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo, in the wake of a flameout in Chicago. The second overall pick in the 2017 draft was 29-21 as a Bears starter while passing for 10,652 yards with 64 touchdowns against 38 interceptions.

Trubisky joins a quarterbacks room that includes longtime Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph. The team is also expected to bring back Dwayne Haskins.

The NFL's “legal tampering period” in free agency began Monday with a slew of deals. Most aggressive was the worst team in the league, Jacksonville, which agreed to sign Arizona receiver Christian Kirk, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi.

Also agreeing to move on were New England cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers; linebacker Haason Reddick, from Carolina to Philadelphia; guard Laken Tomlinson from San Francisco to the Jets; running back Chase Edmonds from Arizona to Miami; offensive linemen Ted Karras from New England to Cincinnati, Alex Cappa from Tampa Bay to Cincinnati, and Rodger Saffold from Tennessee to Buffalo.

Staying put are Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen, a key protector of Tom Brady; RB James Conner and QB Colt McCoy with the Cardinals; safeties Devin McCourty with the Patriots and Quandre Diggs with the Seahawks; All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios with the Jets; defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah with the Dolphins; linebacker Preston Smith with the Packers; center Brian Allen and tackle Joseph Noteboom with the Rams; center Mitch Morse with the Bills; linebacker Alex Anzalone with the Lions; center Ben Jones and tight end Geoff Swaim with the Titans.

“We are excited to have Preston continue his career with the Packers,” general manger Brian Gutekunst said. “Since coming to Green Bay, he has not only contributed with production on the field but has been a great presence in the locker room and a leader for this team.”

Noteboom is nearly certain to be the Rams' starting left tackle because NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, 40, is expected to retire.

Set free and able to sign with another team were Browns receiver Jarvis Landry; Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith and versatile offensive lineman Billy Turner; Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman; and Panthers cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox.

“Jarvis' on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

Reggie Wayne joins Colts staff

Reggie Wayne, Cato June and Mike Mitchell are rejoining the Indianapolis Colts – as coaches. Wayne will serve as Indy's receivers coach. June, a former linebacker, will be an assistant to new linebackers coach Richard Smith. Mitchell, a former safety, will work with new defensive backs coach Ron Milus.