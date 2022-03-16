Rodgers puts name on new deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers officially signed a contract extension assuring the two-time reigning MVP will remain with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers announced the extension Tuesday. Terms weren't released, but NFL Network reported Rodgers will make over $150 million over the next three years.

“We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster.”

Rodgers, 38, had announced a week ago on Twitter that he was returning to the Packers for an 18th season but said no deal had been signed at that point. Immediately after the season, Rodgers had said he was unsure whether he would return to the Packers, request a trade or retire.

The structure of the four-time MVP quarterback's contract is designed to help the Packers' salary-cap situation for now. According to NFL Network, Rodgers' cap hit this year would be $28.5 million, $18 million lower than it would have been without this new deal.

Green Bay entered this week about $46 million over the cap. The Packers released outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner and extended the contract of outside linebacker Preston Smith this week as they worked to get below the cap in time for the opening of free agency Thursday.

Browns release center; meet Watson

The Browns released center JC Tretter, who was recently reelected as president of the NFL Players Association, while the team accelerated its pursuit of controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Tretter spent five seasons with Cleveland as a dependable leader and anchor of one of the league's best offensive lines. The 31-year-old played through some serious leg injuries during while playing in 80 games.

Tretter's release came as the Browns intensified their interest in Watson, who has played his last game with Houston. Cleveland had a scheduled meeting Tuesday with Watson, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Watson met with New Orleans and Carolina on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Earlier, the Browns and Patriots agreed to swap linebackers, with Mack Wilson going to New England and Chase Winovich headed to Cleveland, a person familiar said.

Compensatory picks awarded

The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, each received five compensatory picks in next month's draft.

Just behind with four selections in the April 28-30 proceedings in Las Vegas were the Chargers, followed at three by Detroit, Baltimore and Arizona.

A total of 39 compensatory selections were awarded to 16 teams, including special picks. A team losing more or better free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. The compensatory picks will be positioned in the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the free agents lost.

Getting two spots are Kansas City, Dallas, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Tennessee. Receiving one are Cleveland, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.

Extra points

The Broncos and defensive end Randy Gregory agreed on a $70 million, five-year contract. ... Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is retiring after a 16-season NFL career capped by his first Super Bowl championship with the Rams. Los Angeles also plans to release punter Johnny Hekker, a four-time All-Pro. ... Offensive lineman Connor Williams agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with the Dolphins. Linebacker Duke Riley also agreed to return to the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth $3 million while the team agreed to re-sign wide receiver Preston Williams on a one-year deal. ... The Lions signed restricted free agent Evan Brown. ... The Vikings released nose tackle Michael Pierce. They also agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract with linebacker Jordan Hicks and, according to multiple reports, with free agent and former Buffalo defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. ... The Chiefs agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract with safety Justin Reid,. ... The 49ers made their first big move of free agency, agreeing with former Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward on a three-year contract. ... The Commanders agreed to terms Tuesday on a new contract with safety Bobby McCain, a deal that is worth $11 million over the next two seasons. ... The Panthers agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with running back D'Onta Foreman. Carolina also announced it has re-signed defensive end Marquis Haynes two a two-year contract and safety Sean Chandler to a one-year deal. ... The Raiders agreed to a one-year contract with cornerback and returner Darius Phillips. ... Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen re-signed with the Buccaneers. Also, they signed receiver Russell Gage. ... Jacksonville cut veteran linebacker Myles Jack. ... Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was released by the Chargers. ... The Titans released veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins after one season. ... Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead agreed to terms on deals with the Jets. ... Younghoe Koo signed a five-year, $25.25 million contract with the Falcons. ... The Ravens agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with safety Marcus Williams. ... The Giants agreed to terms with offensive linemen Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano.