Bills add Miller to defensive line

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – It's Von Miller time in Buffalo.

The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and coming off his second Super Bowl title agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday. Miller is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and winning the NFL championship.

At 32, Miller brings a veteran presence to a young group of starting linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. With Buffalo playing a hybrid style defense, there's a chance for Miller to provide an outside pass-rushing presence. He has 115 1/2 career sacks.

The Bills also announced reaching a one-year agreement to sign tight O.J. Howard, who spent his first five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The splashy additions came on the opening day of free agency, and were made by the two-time defending AFC East champions who had very little room to maneuver under the salary cap. The Bills opened the day by restructuring the contract of safety Micah Hyde to free up about $4.5 million in salary cap space.

Ogunjobi bolsters Bears' D-line

The Bears added a disruptive force, signing Bengals stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year contract. The Bears also finalized a two-year deal with Green Bay offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and a one-year contract with Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

The Bears also finalized the trade sending star linebacker Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-rounder in 2023. They also released veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan and versatile running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen, who has been sidelined for nearly two years because of a knee injury.

Chicago signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year extension and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons to a one-year contract.

Extra points

Purdue product Raheem Mostert agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Mostert, a running back. had just two carries with San Francisco this past season, leaving the 49ers' opener with chipped cartilage in a knee and missing the remainder of the season. Mostert played only eight games in 2020 because of ankle and knee injuries. ... The Titans will release seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones in a move to clear salary cap space. ... The Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco agreed on a one-year contract. ... The Vikings re-signed punter Jordan Berry and agreeed to contract terms with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, tight end Johnny Mundt and interior offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann. ... The Seahawks agreed to terms on contracts with defensive end Uchenna Nwosu and cornerback Artie Burns. ... Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he recently spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who expressed an interest in another chance to be a quarterback in the NFL. Carroll cautioned that if Kaepernick gets that opportunity it may not be in Seattle. ... The Raiders agreed to a three-year deal with former Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones, cut defensive end Carl Nassib in a salary cap move and agreed to a two-year deal with former Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols. ... The Steelers signed former Bears guard James Daniels and former Vikings lineman Mason Cole to multi-year contracts. Pittsburgh also signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins to a one-year restricted free agent tender. ... Left tackle Jake Matthews, a durable mainstay on the Falcons' offensive line for eight seasons, signed a three-year, $55 million extension. ... The Chiefs have agreed to a $2 million contract with quarterback Chad Henne. ... After agreeing to sign a $7 million, two-year deal with the Bills, running back J.D. McKissic reversed course and decided to return to the Commanders under the same terms. The Commanders announced the releases of starting left guard Ereck Flowers, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and safety Deshazor Everett. Landon Collins' name was initially on that list and quickly removed, with the expectation the veteran safety will be released after June 1. ... The Ravens agreed to a five-year deal with safety Marcus Williams. ... The Rams released punter Johnny Hekker after 10 seasons. ... The Patriots signed former Texans defensive back Terrance Mitchell.