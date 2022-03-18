Packers send star receiver to Raiders

Keeping pace in the AFC West is turning into quite the arms race, and now it's the Las Vegas Raiders' turn to try and one-up the rest of the division.

The Raiders made a blockbuster move Thursday by acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to highlight the second day of NFL free agency.

A person familiar with the move said the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with Derek Carr. They played two seasons together at Fresno State.

NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver.

Browns' Mayfield asks for trade

Quarterback Baker Mayfield requested to be traded from the Browns after the team failed in its pursuit of Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield asked to be dealt shortly after the Browns were told by Watson that he wasn't coming to Cleveland, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The team, in turn, denied Mayfield's demand, said a person with knowledge of the Browns' decision.

Led by Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam, the Browns sent a delegation to Houston on Tuesday and met with Watson, who became a potential option after a grand jury declined to indict him last week. Watson had been accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct.

Watson is also being pursed by Atlanta, New Orleans and Carolina.

Extra points

Dallas released right tackle La'el Collins in another cost-cutting move involving a starter on offense. ... Others released as post-June 1 designations were defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of Philadelphia and Cleveland tight end Austin Hooper. The Giants released veteran safety Logan Ryan after he started 30 of 31 games. ... The Packers signed De'Vondre Campbell to keep their All-Pro linebacker at home. ... Allen Robinson is a big winner, going from Chicago to the Rams and becoming teammates with Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford. He agreed to terms on a three-year contract and gives the Rams someone who had 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns combined in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. ... The Bills released Cole Beasley, while the Tennessee Titans officially released a seven-time Pro Bowl receiver in Julio Jones. ... The Lions signed wide receiver DJ Chark to a $10 million, one-year contract in a short-term investment for a former Pro Bowl player coming off an injury-shortened season.