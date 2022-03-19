Watson changes mind: He's heading to Browns

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage.

Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause and the controversial QB accepted a trade to Cleveland after previously rejecting the team, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

Watson, who didn't play last season for Houston, had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn't coming. However, he had a change of heart and called the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade.

The Browns are sending the Texans three first-round draft picks, a third-rounder and one in the fifth for the 26-year-old.

Watson posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing a No. 4 Browns jersey and wrote: “Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!!

Watson will be joining a Cleveland team with plenty of talent, but one that underachieved last season and has been in search of a franchise quarterback for years. The three-time Pro Bowler became a target of the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women.

Watson is still dealing with civil lawsuits from the women, massage therapists who accused him of assault and harassment. He's also facing a likely suspension by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson will receive a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract, according to NFL Network.

The Browns' public pursuit of Watson angered incumbent starter Baker Mayfield, who requested a trade. Cleveland turned down Mayfield's demand before learning Watson had agreed to jump to the AFC North.

Extra points

The Bears' signing of unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been negated because of a failed physical. ... Chiefs have agreed with former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a $10.75 million deal for next season. ... The Bengals signed Alex Cappa from the Buccaneers and Ted Karras from the Patriots. ... The Raiders signed free agent running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year deal. ... The Bills released starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. ... The Lions signed outside linebacker Charles Harris to a $13 million, two-year contract and wide receiver Kalif Raymond to a one-year deal worth nearly $1 million. ... The Panthers agreed to terms on contracts with defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and linebacker Damien Wilson. ... The Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Leighton Vander Esch along with safety Malik Hooker and long snapper Jake McQuaide. ... The Falcons signed cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year, $11 million contract and re-signed Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal.