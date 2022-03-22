Ryan's turn as Colts' QB

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts may have found another short-term answer at quarterback by trading for Matt Ryan. How much longer the soon-to-be 37-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler sticks around isn't clear.

On Monday, the Colts acquired the 2016 NFL MVP from Atlanta for a third-round pick in this year's draft (No. 82 overall). The Falcons, meanwhile, wasted no time finding Ryan's possible replacement and announced they'd signed free agent Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract.

For Indy, the deal completes a two-week search for a successor to Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Washington Commanders. For Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard, it's also the latest attempt to plug a hole created by Andrew Luck's surprise retirement at age 29 just before the start of the 2018 season.

“Matt's leadership and skill set will complement our roster's growth and success,” Ballard said. “He's long been a great ambassador for the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons, and we're excited he can continue his accomplished career in Indianapolis.”

For the Falcons, it was the end of an era. Ryan had started all but three games for the team since he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2008, leading Atlanta to only the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

His fate was effectively sealed when the Falcons made an ill-fated bid for Deshaun Watson as their new quarterback.

“Matt Ryan has been the epitome of a franchise quarterback,” team owner Arthur Blank said. “It is difficult to overstate what he has meant to me personally, our organization, his teammates and our fans.”

The Falcons decided to move on with a major rebuilding job that was only made more difficult by Ryan's onerous contract, which was restructured multiple times in recent years as the team kept pushing a difficult decision down the road without drafting a possible successor. The Falcons will carry a roughly $40 million cap charge in dead money this season, while Ryan's salary cap hit for the Colts is a reported $23.75 million in 2022, rising to $28 million if he's still on the team next year.

“This business is not without its difficult decisions,” Blank said. “While this is one of the most difficult decisions we have faced as a club, we feel it is in the best long-term interests of both the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan.”

Ryan will become the sixth quarterback to start in Week 1 for the Colts in six years, adding his name to a list that includes Scott Tolzien, Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Wentz.

As soon as the Falcons made a pitch to acquire Watson, the embattled former Houston quarterback now with the Cleveland Browns, it became clear Ryan would not want to return to a team where he had played his entire NFL career.

Ryan arrived in Atlanta from Boston College at a pivotal moment to replace Michael Vick. He steadied a franchise rocked by coach Bobby Petrino's departure after 13 games and Vick's imprisonment for running a dogfighting ring.

With Ryan taking over the offense as the starter from Day 1, the Falcons rebounded from a 4-12 mark in 2007 to make the playoffs in his rookie season – the first of five consecutive winning seasons and three postseason trips. Until Ryan's arrival, Atlanta hadn't managed back-to-back winning seasons since joining the NFL as an expansion team in 1966.

After several down years for the team, Ryan turned in his greatest season in 2016, throwing for a career-best 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns. Atlanta appeared headed for its first Super Bowl crown when it built a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots by late in the third quarter, only to see Tom Brady engineer the greatest comeback in title game history for a 34-28 overtime victory.

“I've long admired Matt for his steady, methodical approach to the game,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “He is one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league and has spearheaded numerous fourth-quarter game-winning drives.”

Ryan's 59,735 career passing yards are No. 8 in NFL history.

Notes: Philadelphia signed wide receiver Zach Pascal to a one-year contract. Pascal, 27, had 38 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns last season for Indianapolis. This reunites him with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who was the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis from 2018 to '20. ... In New Orleans, free agent quarterback Jameis Winston agreed to return to the Saints on a two-year deal, reportedly worth about $28 million.