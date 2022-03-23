Vikings sign ex-Packer Za'Darius Smith

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Vikings and free agent outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract Tuesday, giving the team a pass-rushing boost from a player recently let go by their biggest rival.

Smith, who spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has incentives to earn up to $47 million over the life of the deal. Smith, 29, was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions.

The Packers released Smith last week.

Fournette, Bucs agree to contract

Running back Leonard Fournette agreed to terms with the Bucs on a three-year, $21 million contract.

Fournette, 27, had the best overall season of his career in 2021, rushing for 812 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 69 passes for 454 yards and and two scores.

Extra points

The Bills restocked their veteran depth at receiver by signing Jamison Crowder to a one-year contract. Overall, Crowder has 409 catches for 4,607 yards and 28 TDs in 96 career games, including 51 starts over seven seasons. ... Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter signed a one-year contract with Atlanta. Atlanta also confirmed the re-signing of all-purpose star Cordarrelle Patterson, who agreed last week to stay with the Falcons for a two-year, $10.5 million deal. ... The Lions re-signed reserve quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough. Boyle was 0-3 as a starter last season, throwing for three touchdowns and six interceptions. Blough, a Purdue product, played in only one game as a reserve for a second straight season. ... San Francisco signed free agent wide receiver and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal. ... Free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who played for Kansas City last season, says he's heading to the Green Bay Packers. ... Left tackle Terron Armstead is joining Miami after nine season with New Orleans.