Chiefs send star receiver to Dolphins for draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks Wednesday, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro wide receiver a $120 million, four-year contract extension that makes Hill the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

The Chiefs will get the Dolphins' first- and second-round picks and their fourth-rounder in this year and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, along with some much-needed salary cap relief in the latest major NFL trade.

“It's hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “He's a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He's been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which averages $28.5 million and includes $67.5 million guaranteed.

“I'm very excited to be joining the Miami Dolphins and get to work,” Hill said in a statement. “However it's hard thinking about the memories, people and fans that made my time in Kansas City so great.

“I'll never forget getting the call in 2016 that my dream to play in the NFL was coming true. I worked hard every day to show my appreciation for you taking a chance on me,” Hill continued. “To the fans, thank you for your support. Playing for you has been one of the greatest things I've done in my life.”

The Chiefs had been in discussions with Hill on a contract extension in part because they sought relief from a tight salary cap situation. But talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill's representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.

The deal clears more than $18 million in salary cap space for Kansas City.

Hill was a controversial pick by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, a year after he was accused of punching his girlfriend and got kicked off the team at Oklahoma State. Then, three years ago, prosecutors in suburban Kansas City declined to charge Hill after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his fiancee and their 3-year-old child.

Hill helped the Chiefs win back-to-back AFC titles along with their first Super Bowl in 50 years after the 2019 season. He also helped them get back to the conference championship game in January before losing to the Bengals, capping arguably the best year of his career: He had a club-record 111 catches to go with 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

In just six seasons, Hill already has 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 56 scores.

The trade for Hill is another major move by the Dolphins, who are trying to build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and end a streak of five straight years out of the playoffs. They have reached deals with left tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and offensive guard Connor Williams, among several others.

The trade with Miami means Kansas City has two picks in each of the first three rounds. It also gives them significant draft capital the next two years to address other needs, including defensive back and pass rush.

Cornerback back with Patriots

Cornerback Malcolm Butler is returning to the New England Patriots, where he went from Super Bowl star to the bench.

The hero of the Patriots' 2014 championship — who was inexplicably benched for New England's appearance in the Super Bowl three years later — agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million, his agent, Derek Simpson confirmed Wednesday.

Butler, 32, sat out the 2021 season for personal reasons and was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Arizona Cardinals.

Butler was an unheralded rookie in 2014 before he stepped in front of Russell Wilson's goal-line pass in the final minute of the Super Bowl, crashing into receiver Ricardo Lockette and coming down with the ball to turn an almost-certain Patriots loss into a 28-24 victory over Seattle.

Prime picks announcers

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcing team when Prime Video takes over the “Thursday Night Football” package in September.

Michaels moves to Prime from NBC. His contract with NBC ended last month after he was in the booth for his 11th Super Bowl. Herbstreit, who has been with ESPN since 1996, will remain the network's lead college football analyst and do NFL games for Prime. ESPN also announced Wednesday that Herbstreit had signed a multiyear extension.

With Michaels going to Prime, Mike Tirico will call “Sunday Night Football” with Cris Collinsworth.

Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry the games for 11 years. Prime Video's first regular-season game will be on Sept. 15. The NFL expects to announce its schedule in early May after the draft.

Extra points

The Lions signed cornerback Mike Hughes and linebacker Chris Board. ... The 49ers re-signed free agent defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year contract. ... The Cowboys have re-signed defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and punter Bryan Anger, bringing to 12 the number of free agents they have retained. ... Washington defensive end Efe Obada.