Watson arrives in Ohio; he's to meet media today

CLEVELAND – Deshaun Watson's first day with the Browns was anything but routine – for him or his new team.

As Watson arrived in Cleveland for a physical and to perhaps finally answer questions about his past behavior, a second Texas grand jury declined to indict the quarterback, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women and still faces civil lawsuits.

A grand jury in Brazoria County met Thursday and listened to evidence related to one criminal complaint filed to Houston police by one of the 22 massage therapists who have accused Watson of harassing or assaulting them during sessions.

The decision followed a similar one by a Harris County grand jury, which declined to indict Watson on March 11, triggering a pursuit by the Browns and several other teams for one of the league's top QBs.

“Accordingly, this matter is closed,” Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said in a statement.

Only hours earlier, Watson, wearing an orange throwback Browns jacket, arrived at the team's headquarters in Berea, Ohio. His trip to Ohio had been delayed so Watson could give depositions Tuesday and Wednesday in Houston in some of the civil lawsuits.

TV cameras captured Watson walking into the facility shortly before noon and being escorted upstairs. He underwent a physical, the last stage in finalizing his $230 million contract, and the Browns will introduce him at a 1 p.m. news conference today.

When he meets with media, it will be the first time reporters have asked Watson about the allegations or the Browns about their decision to trade for the 26-year-old with so much legal baggage.

The team said Watson will be joined by general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski but not owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who will do a separate Zoom meeting later in the day. No reason was given why the Haslams will not be at the Watson news availability.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson, who sat out the 2020 season after demanding a trade, stunned the NFL by choosing Cleveland to restart his career over several other teams after initially telling the Browns he wasn't interested in playing for them.

The Browns traded three first-round picks and six selections overall to the Texans for Watson, who may finally end Cleveland's decades-long search for a franchise quarterback.

Watson, though, is still facing discipline from the NFL, and it's likely he'll miss at least a portion of the 2022 season. The league is doing an independent investigation into Watson's off-field behavior to determine whether he violated its personal conduct policy.

With Watson on board, the Browns are attempting to trade Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 who had a rough, injury-altered 2020 season. Mayfield requested the trade after learning of the Browns' interest in Watson.

Cleveland also signed former Indianapolis starter Jacoby Brissett as a backup, and insurance in case Watson is suspended.

Chiefs agree with Valdes-Scantling

The Chiefs have agreed with former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a $30 million, three-year contract to help replace the departed Tyreek Hill. Earlier in the day, the Chiefs announced the signing of wide receiver Corey Coleman, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Extra points

The Bills stand to lose Ryan Bates after the offensive lineman agreed to sign an offer sheet to play for the Bears. Once the offer sheet is filed with the NFL, the Bills will have five days to match the Bears' offer or lose Bates without compensation. A restricted free agent, Bates' rights were retained by the Bills last week when the team tendered him a one-year, $2.433 million contract. ... The Seahawks signed cornerback Justin Coleman and linebacker/special teams standout Joel Iyiegbuniwe.