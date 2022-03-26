Browns' Watson denies allegations

BEREA, Ohio – Deshaun Watson sat stoically behind the microphone, and for nearly 40 minutes barely talked about football.

This wasn't the time. It's unclear when that will be.

Facing pointed questions about sexual misconduct allegations brought against him by 22 women, Watson, one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, defended his character and denied any wrongdoing Friday while being introduced by the Cleveland Browns.

“I've never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life,” Watson said. “I've never done these things people are alleging.”

It was the first time Watson has answered direct questions about the allegations, which first surfaced in March 2021. Watson didn't play last season for Houston as the criminal and civil complaints by massage therapists mounted and before being heard by two grand juries in Texas.

Flanked on the dais by Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski, Watson was asked why he should be believed and not the nearly two dozen women who have come forward.

“What I can continue to do is tell the truth, and that is I have never assaulted, disrespected or harassed any woman in my life,” he said. “I was raised differently. That is not my DNA. That is not my culture. That is not me as a person.”

On Thursday, a grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, declined to indict Watson on one of the original criminal complaints. Two weeks ago, a jury in Harris County also chose not to pursue charges on nine cases.

Watson was acquired last week in a controversial trade that has brought the Browns widespread criticism.

“I know that there's going to be a stain that probably is going to stick with me for a while, but all I can do is keep moving forward and to continue to show the person that I am, the true character, the true person, the true human being I am,” the 26-year-old said.

Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits. The three-time Pro Bowler said he has no intention of settling, and that his only goal “is to clear my name as much as possible.”

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam were sensitive that Watson joining the Browns might have a negative impact on anyone who has suffered sexual abuse.

“We put more time, more thought, more effort, talked to more people, did more research on this decision – by far – than any other decision we've made with the Cleveland Browns,” Jimmy Haslam said on a Zoom call with his wife from outside the country. “It's not something we took lightly.”

Dee Haslam said she had multiple conversations with the couple's daughters during the vetting process, and that ultimately she became agreeable with acquiring Watson after learning more about him.

The Browns lured Watson to Cleveland with a record-setting $230 million, fully guaranteed contract, which includes a $1 million base salary in the first season in the event he's suspended by the NFL.

