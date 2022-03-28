OT rule changes on NFL agenda

PALM BEACH, Fla. – There's virtually no chance NFL owners will be competing during their meetings this week with the stream of big news made by trades and in free agency thus far this year.

Nor are they likely to try.

The headlines generated by the movement of star players show Russell Wilson in Denver now, Matt Ryan in Indianapolis, Khalil Mack in Los Angeles with the Chargers, Davante Adams in Las Vegas and Tyreek Hill in Miami. And so many more major moves.

The 32 team owners will deal with some significant issues. Two proposals to change overtime rules are particularly intriguing.

Tennessee has recommended that both teams possess the ball in overtime unless the team receiving the kickoff scores a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. That would end the game.

Indianapolis and Philadelphia have proposed that both teams must have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. The powerful competition committee, chaired by Falcons President Rich McKay, has brought both of those suggestions to ownership for consideration and a vote this week.

“One thing we've tried to do is make sure overtime is designed to be traditional football,” McKay says, “and that means we're going to have special teams, we're going to have field position, we're going to have the ability to play defense. All those things are elements. We've never tried as a committee to get ourselves in any type of gimmick in the football game. We try to play traditional football.

“But the progression of offense and how efficient offenses are, specifically in the postseason where in 12 overtime games, the coin-toss winning teams won 10 times and seven of those on the first drive, offenses progress a lot. So that's why there's a discussion of a rules modification.”

Although no alterations to punting rules have been proposed, a deep examination of them is being conducted. Data shows that punt plays have become a heavier source of injuries, though the league is not eager to rush into any changes just yet.

The lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, now an assistant with the Steelers, also is likely to be a topic of conversation among the owners. Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos following his dismissal by Miami in January, citing racist hiring practices.