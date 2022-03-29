Local official readies for season

Though the next NFL season starts in September, Brian Bolinger's vacation is pretty much over. The 1988 Northrop High School graduate took February off to recharge after his fifth season as an NFL line judge, but the preparation for next season is continual.

He's worked 77 games over his NFL career, including two playoff games and is one of only 121 people who get to wear the stripes for 16 regular-season games a year (with two weeks off).

But what does that entail? What's a typical week like? And how does that work with his regular job?

Just like on the field, Bolinger, 52, always has to be prepared and in position to make his two jobs and family life mesh. He also has great teammates in wife Christina and their three daughters, though adjustments have had to be made, including a recent move to Tampa, Florida, because travel was easier for both his jobs.

For the past three years, Bolinger, an Indiana State graduate, has been the vice president of Environmental Health and Safety for Quala Wash, an industrial tank cleaning company. He supervises 15 people, which means he's sometimes working the phone after Sunday games.

Things slow down in the offseason but not by much because of his routine of running, lifting and working on flexibility. It's all about avoiding and recovering from injuries.

There are also mandatory officials camps and clinics. The first is an annual union-sponsored family trip in April. This year's trip will be in San Antonio.

The first “real” work on the new season takes place in New York in mid-May and includes medical evaluations from treadmill tests to checking for skin cancer. There's also a day-and-a-half of classroom work that includes film study, new rules and upcoming rules of emphasis.

That's followed by a week in Dallas each July for more emphasis on philosophy and penalty enforcement, a rules test and physical testing in several categories.

There are also position meetings just like with a football team. Each of the seven officiating positions (nine, if you include replay officials) have coaches who evaluate, teach and offer advice, and a supervisory staff judging everything. Why not? They are already second-guessed by everyone else.

“We are evaluated, I always say, in every move we make, by all the coaches, all the players and the league,” Bolinger said. “The supervisory staff grades every one of our games, and then what they do is watch every play by multiple angles. There's a video system that within minutes after a game you can go back and watch any play by five or six different views in addition to the TV replay views.

“We're so critical of ourselves. There is not a coach or office member who is more critical than we are looking in a mirror. We never think it's good enough.”

Officials are graded after every game, and raters rotate crews and games weekly.

“It's not just our judgment that is evaluated but were you in the right place to make the call?” he said. “That's heavily scrutinized. If we have a questionable call, if they are deciding it right from wrong, if you were perfectly in position to make the call, they are going to go with the official. You have to go with the human eyes that saw it live.”

Every game, and especially every season, starts at zero and the officials have to build new grades to be considered for postseason assignments.

Officials can call the league coaching staff any time to talk about any play, any situation that has or might come up. There are also at least two weekly training videos put out, and the communication is constant.

The season starts in August with team training camp assignments, and last year Bolinger's crew went to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. That includes talking with coaches and players about new rules and emphasis, helping coaches teach players what will and likely won't be called as infractions.

“Coaching staffs use us differently,” he said. “It depends on how much they want us to be part of things.”

They are also present when teams practice against each other and then work the exhibition games. The trips also allow officials to build camaraderie.

Once the regular season starts, Bolinger leaves early Saturday morning to fly into a city, arriving for a crew meeting and meal. Game days start early with a devotional and breakfast before getting on the bus to the stadium no later than 9:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

At the stadium, everyone has responsibilities. Bolinger's include checking 24 games balls for each team and the six league-provided kicking balls. Then the line judge and field judge meet the home team coach 90 minutes before kickoff for concerns, questions or rules interpretations. Then they'll get the captains' numbers and set the time to escort the team onto the field at gametime. Warmups start 50 minutes before kickoff, which is also when the referee and umpire meet with the coaches.

“There's a long list of a variety of administrative stuff we have to do in those three hours, let alone getting our own selves ready to go,” Bolinger said. “You are getting your mind right up to 20 minutes before kickoff, and 5-10 minutes later I go to the home team and we make sure timeline-wise everything is working with the network.”

As an example, during this Arizona-Los Angeles playoff game, the sky camera was locked out, and the network would not start the game without it, causing a four-minute delay.

Then, finally, there's a game to work.

Bolinger has been an official for 25 years with no plans to retire, though the extra money allowed Christina to retire from her career as a chiropractor.

“There's a lot of unseen sacrifices that go into what I do, and I couldn't have done it without a great support group,” Bolinger said. “It starts even back in high school with the right coaches, the right teachers, the parents, the grandparents, just the little things along the way that you don't think about. There are a lot of people who have touched my career, and I think lot about how grateful I am for them. It's taken a lot of people's help along the way.”