Minority hiring enshrined in rules

PALM BEACH, Fla. – To ensure more opportunities for diverse candidates, the NFL has added requirements on the hiring of offensive assistant coaches, and women in general.

The moves announced Monday at the owners meeting include adjustments to the Rooney Rule adopted in 2003 and amended frequently in attempts to enhance opportunities for people of color and women for nearly all league and team jobs.

Beginning this season, all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach. The person will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff to gain experience.

The NFL saw an increase in the number of people of color in all coaching positions from 35% in the 2020 season to 39% last season. There was an all-time high increase in defensive coordinators to 15, up by two; an increase in minority GMs (five to seven), and assistant GMs (three to six).

A total of 12 women coaches at the start of the 2021 season was an all-time high.

Dasha Smith, the NFL's chief administrative officer and one of the league's highest-ranking women, noted that for the first time, a woman was interviewed for a general manager's position this year.

Smith also said that virtual interviews will no longer be acceptable for head coach and general manager positions, and there will be specific requirements for candidates to become offensive assistants. Those would include at least three years of experience on the college or pro level.

There currently are five minority head coaches in the NFL. There are seven Black general managers.

The league also released a resolution to increase diversity ownership of franchises, and created a diversity advisory committee that includes Peter Harvey, a former attorney general of New Jersey; Rick Smith, a former general manager of the Houston Texans; and Don Thompson, former president and CEO of McDonald's Corp.

Also:

• A former Super Bowl coach is returning to the league. The Indianapolis Colts hired John Fox as a senior defensive assistant. Fox led Carolina and Denver to conference championships before losing in Super Bowls.

• The NFL awarded the 2024 draft to Detroit. The city was a finalist for the 2022 event, which will be hosted next month in Las Vegas after the 2020 draft, originally planned for Las Vegas, was held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The proposed $1.4 billion new home for the Buffalo Bills comes with a record $850 million taxpayer price tag in an agreement reached Monday to secure the franchise's future for the next 30-plus years.

Gov. Kathy Hochul completed seven months of negotiations by announcing an agreement preserving the Bills presence in her hometown, while also calling it a deal that “made sense” in the return on public investment.

The $850 million amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility.

The taxpayer commitment of 60.7% falls below the 73% share the state and county had previously committed to the Bills to build, maintain and upgrade the team's existing facility, now called Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973.

The proposed 60,000-plus seat, open-air facility to be built on county-owned land across the street from the Bills current home still faces several hurdles required to approve the funding.

The entirety of the agreement is not complete. The parties have yet to negotiate terms of a 30-year lease that would include a non-relocation clause with the Bills facing a penalty should they default on the deal.