Steelers QB Haskins, 24, killed walking

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.  Dwayne Haskins was working on a second chapter for his young NFL career. The 24-year-old quarterback was spending time with some teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting ready to compete for a starting job.

Thats when his life was cut short.

Haskins was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic, Miranda said in an emailed statement.

Miranda didnt say why Haskins was on the highway at the time. The crash caused the highway to be shut down for several hours, and Miranda said its an open traffic homicide investigation.

A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental QB, but he didnt appear in a game last season.

Haskins appeared to be in South Florida last week with several teammates, including fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Haskins death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from former teammates with the Steelers and Commanders.

He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he was absolutely heartbroken to learn of Haskins death.

Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him, Rivera said in a release. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words.

Ohio State posted a photo of Haskins on its Twitter feed, topped by the description Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye. At Ohio State, Haskins set single-season records for touchdowns passing with 50 and yards passing with 4,831. He was the 2019 Rose Bowl MVP as the Buckeyes went 13-1.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who was the quarterbacks coach during Haskins final season there, called Haskins death beyond tragic.

For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player, Day posted on Twitter. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.