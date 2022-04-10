Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:00 am
Steelers QB Haskins, 24, killed walking
Hit while trying to cross Florida highway
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Dwayne Haskins was working on a second chapter for his young NFL career. The 24-year-old quarterback was spending time with some teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting ready to compete for a starting job.
Thats when his life was cut short.
Haskins was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic, Miranda said in an emailed statement.
Miranda didnt say why Haskins was on the highway at the time. The crash caused the highway to be shut down for several hours, and Miranda said its an open traffic homicide investigation.
A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental QB, but he didnt appear in a game last season.
Haskins appeared to be in South Florida last week with several teammates, including fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Haskins death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from former teammates with the Steelers and Commanders.
He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many.
Washington coach Ron Rivera said he was absolutely heartbroken to learn of Haskins death.
Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him, Rivera said in a release. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words.
Ohio State posted a photo of Haskins on its Twitter feed, topped by the description Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye. At Ohio State, Haskins set single-season records for touchdowns passing with 50 and yards passing with 4,831. He was the 2019 Rose Bowl MVP as the Buckeyes went 13-1.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who was the quarterbacks coach during Haskins final season there, called Haskins death beyond tragic.
For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player, Day posted on Twitter. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story