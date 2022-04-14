Mayfield miffed at Browns

CLEVELAND – Baker Mayfield feels the Cleveland Browns deceived him about their offseason plans, which resulted in them trading for Deshaun Watson.

Speaking on a podcast, Mayfield, whose tumultuous four-year run as Cleveland's quarterback essentially ended when the team acquired Watson in a stunning deal last month with the Houston Texans, said the team was not upfront with him.

“I feel disrespected 100% because I was told one thing and they completely did another,” Mayfield said in an appearance on the “Ya Never Know” podcast, which was taped last week.

Mayfield struggled while playing most of last season with a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, which he injured in Week 2. Cleveland fell way short of expectations, finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs after ending a long postseason drought the previous season.

He underwent surgery right after the season and Browns general manager Andrew Berry publicly indicated the team was planning to bring Mayfield back.

When Mayfield learned of the Browns' interest, he demanded a trade. Watson, who initially turned down Cleveland, changed his mind, waived his no-trade clause and signed a record-setting $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

While still upset over the way it was handled, Mayfield, 26, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, said he's at peace with his time with the Browns.

He remains on Cleveland's roster as the team tries to work out a trade. The tricky part for the Browns is that he's due to make $18.8 million, and there aren't many teams willing to take on that salary.

Raiders give Carr extension

Through a season of turmoil, Derek Carr performed at his best. So the Las Vegas Raiders have given the veteran quarterback a three-year contract extension.

The extension is worth $121.5 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Despite all of the issues with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.

“I've only wanted to be a Raider again and I told my agent ... 'I'm either gonna be a Raider or I'm gonna be playing golf.' I don't want to play anywhere else,” Carr said. “That's how much this place means to me.”

Carr holds franchise records for passing yards (31,700), passing touchdowns (193), games with multiple-touchdown passes (59), games with a passer rating of at least 100 (44), and 300-yard passing contests (31).

Extra points

Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place noon April 23 at Christ Church in Rockaway Township, New Jersey. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. Haskins, 24, was hit while walking on a South Florida highway. ... Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson signed his franchise tender Wednesday, guaranteeing him $16.7 million this season. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and new coach Doug Pederson have said repeatedly they hope to sign Robinson to a long-term deal.