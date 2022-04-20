Fields feels the change in Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Many things are changing for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields since since Matt Eberflus took over as the coach.

It was that way for the Bears on both sides of the ball on Tuesday as they went through the first day of a voluntary minicamp under their new coach.

“It's defintely a different mindset than last year so I'm ready for the roll and I'm ready to lead this offense and lead this team,” Fields said.

He wants to be named the starter, the sooner the better.

“Last year was my rookie year of course, my first in the league, I didn't know if I was going to start or not, didn't know if I was going to play,” he said. “So my mindset right now is completely different than last year and, like I said before I'm just excited to get started.”

Fields said starting over in a new offense will be challenging. The goal is simply to get it down.

“It would be easier if it was the same offense as last year and we were just able to grow on that,” Fields said.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is installing an offense similar to the one run in Green Bay where he was quarterbacks coach working with two-time defending NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Watson ready to roll in Cleveland

Deshaun Watson walked through snow on the way to his first day of work with the Browns. Baker Mayfield was nowhere in sight.

Watson reported to Cleveland's offseason program to restart his career with the Browns, who mortgaged their short-term future by acquiring the controversial quarterback accused of sexual misconduct in a trade last month.

With temperatures in the 30s and late-spring snow falling, the former Houston QB arrived at the team's facility in Berea, Ohio.

One of the reasons the three-time Pro Bowler and Georgia native, who played at Clemson in South Carolina, initially turned down the Browns in their pursuit before changing his mind was because of Northeast Ohio's frigid, wintry weather.

Watson lost the one game he played in Cleveland with the Texans as howling winds made it almost impossible to throw.

The Browns convinced Watson to join him and then traded three first-round draft picks and five more selections in March to Houston for the 26-year-old, who faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is meeting with the media today. Watson is not expected to field questions.