Many teams have traded out of 1st day of NFL draft

The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams should have plenty of company sitting out the first round of the NFL draft next week.

The franchise that hasn't made a selection in round one since taking Jared Goff in 2016 and doesn't have another first-round pick until 2024, is set to be joined by a record seven other teams that have traded away their first-round picks in what has become a growing trend in recent years.

Whether it's teams emulating the Rams' model of flipping uncertain picks for cost-controlled rookies for more proven veterans with more lucrative contracts or others that followed the path Kansas City and Buffalo used by trading future first-round picks to move up to take a future franchise quarterback, teams are opting out of the first round of the draft at a furious pace.

This will mark the third time in four years that at least seven teams won't make a pick in the first round barring one of those teams trading back up, something that happened just twice in the first 52 years of the common draft.

Former Tampa Bay general manager and SiriusXM analyst Mark Dominik said the increased salary cap, more power for players and GMs willing to take more risks have led to the change.

“I think that's the unique thing is because players are actually getting a little bit more aggressive in their stance and clubs are willing to do that,” Dominik said. “Twenty years ago, if you tried to cross (former Chiefs GM) Carl Peterson you'd never play football again. ... That mentality has kind of gone in the league. That's why you've seen more first-round draft picks moved and traded because clubs are willing to do that.

“Therefore, having a known commodity, especially because some of these guys are elite, is better than having that first-round pick that you're hoping is what you can be.”

No one has been as aggressive as the Rams. GM Les Snead traded two first-round picks to move up to take quarterback Jared Goff in 2016, another first for receiver Brandin Cooks in 2018, traded out of the first round in 2019 for more picks, dealt two more first-rounders to acquire All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and two more for quarterback Matthew Stafford. It added up to a Super Bowl-winning roster last season.

“The model is working,” Snead said.

The aggressiveness by the Rams has rubbed off on other teams.

Six of the eight teams that have given away their first-round picks this year, did it in trades for quarterback. The remaining two – Las Vegas and Miami – did it to add game-breaking receivers.