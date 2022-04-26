Tuesday, April 26, 2022 1:00 am
NFL Mock Draft
Plenty of time left for big changes
BARRY WILNER | Associated Press
LAS VEGAS – Even after all the draft movement over the past five weeks, there might very well be more trades involving first-round picks before everyone settles in Thursday near Caesars Palace and the Bellagio fountains for what promises to be a wild event.
Maybe as wild as the restructuring of the draft order already.
1. Jacksonville
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
Not as much of a slam dunk as Trevor Lawrence last year at the top. Close enough, though.
2. Detroit
Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
Some think the Lions will go quarterback here. Maybe in 2021 that would make sense. Not this time.
3. Houston
Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
The Texans elevated Lovie Smith to head coach and Lovie loves defensive studs. For the first time in 30 years, the top three are from that side of the ball.
4. N.Y. Jets
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
This draft is loaded with receivers, so the Jets wait until No. 10 for one. Instead, they also go defense.
5. N.Y. Giants
Ikem Ekwonu, T, North Carolina State
New general manager Joe Schoen knows one thing about this roster: the need for blockers.
6. Carolina
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
Teams desperate for quarterbacks overreach. We're not saying Kenny Pickett isn't deserving of being the first QB taken, but at sixth overall?
7. N.Y. Giants
(from Chicago)
Kayvon Thibodeaux,Edge, Oregon
The Giants could go O-line again, but there's a stud pass rusher available, even though his consistency and health are questionable.
8. Atlanta
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
If the Falcons don't go wideout here, then Atlanta isn't in Georgia.
9. Seattle
(from Denver) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Part of the payment for Russell Wilson. Will it be his eventual replacement? Might be a reach.
10. N.Y. Jets
(from Seattle)
Drake London, WR, USC
And now for that receiver.
11. Washington
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
The Jets' pick makes this one much easier for the Commanders.
12. Minnesota
Evan Neal, T, Alabama
Vikings weren't focusing on the line until this stud was available.
13. Houston
(from Cleveland)
Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State
Part of the Deshaun Watson deal. Houston now addresses the O-Line.
14. Baltimore
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Ravens' secondary was a sieve last season.
15. Philadelphia
(from Miami)
Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
Edge rusher or massive DT?
16. New Orleans
(from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)
Travis Penning, T, Northern Iowa
Another team some think will go QB here. But they need help on the line.
17. Los Angeles Chargers
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Not a huge need, but the Chargers can't pass on playmaking ...
18. Philadelphia
(from New Orleans)
Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Takes the other DL it considered at 15.
19. New Orleans
(from Philadelphia)
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
We still don't see the Saints going QB.
20. Pittsburgh
Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
Steelers can only hope they get another Big-Ben career out of this QB.
21. New England
Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
They need pass catchers, but have been burned in the draft by them.
22. Green Bay
(from Las Vegas)
Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Part of the Davante Adams deal. A receiver who could fit in quickly.
23. Arizona
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
They wait a spell for receiver who might be best receiver in this draft if healthy.
24. Dallas
Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
Remember how staunch the Dallas offensive lines were for years? No longer.
25. Buffalo
Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Bills looks for a starting cornerback to go with Tre'Davious White.
26. Tennessee
George Pickens, WR, Georgia
The need for playmakers in the passing game remains.
27. Tampa Bay
Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Well, it won't likely be a QB.
28. Green Bay
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Having alread taken a wideout, the Packers can concentrate on defense.
29. Kansas City
(from San Francisco through Miami) Travis Jones, DT, UConn
Part of the payment for Tyreek Hill.
30. Kansas City
Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
And again for Kansas City's D.
31. Cincinnati
George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
The Bengals can go for a pass rusher who can stop the run.
32. Detroit
(from Los Angeles Rams)
Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
The Lions can't wait for anyone. They could take a quarterback here, but Detroit goes again in two spots.
NFL Draft
When: Round 1: 8 p.m. Thursday; Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. Friday; Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday
Where: Las Vegas
Drafting: The draft consists of seven rounds with a total of 262 selections. In addition, a total of 32 compensatory choices were awarded
On the clock: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection; Round 2: 7 minutes per selection; Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per selection; Round 7: 4 minutes per selection
TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN
