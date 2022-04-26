Plenty of time left for big changes

LAS VEGAS – Even after all the draft movement over the past five weeks, there might very well be more trades involving first-round picks before everyone settles in Thursday near Caesars Palace and the Bellagio fountains for what promises to be a wild event.

Maybe as wild as the restructuring of the draft order already.

1. Jacksonville

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

Not as much of a slam dunk as Trevor Lawrence last year at the top. Close enough, though.

2. Detroit

Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

Some think the Lions will go quarterback here. Maybe in 2021 that would make sense. Not this time.

3. Houston

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Texans elevated Lovie Smith to head coach and Lovie loves defensive studs. For the first time in 30 years, the top three are from that side of the ball.

4. N.Y. Jets

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

This draft is loaded with receivers, so the Jets wait until No. 10 for one. Instead, they also go defense.

5. N.Y. Giants

Ikem Ekwonu, T, North Carolina State

New general manager Joe Schoen knows one thing about this roster: the need for blockers.

6. Carolina

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Teams desperate for quarterbacks overreach. We're not saying Kenny Pickett isn't deserving of being the first QB taken, but at sixth overall?

7. N.Y. Giants

(from Chicago)

Kayvon Thibodeaux,Edge, Oregon

The Giants could go O-line again, but there's a stud pass rusher available, even though his consistency and health are questionable.

8. Atlanta

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

If the Falcons don't go wideout here, then Atlanta isn't in Georgia.

9. Seattle

(from Denver) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Part of the payment for Russell Wilson. Will it be his eventual replacement? Might be a reach.

10. N.Y. Jets

(from Seattle)

Drake London, WR, USC

And now for that receiver.

11. Washington

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Jets' pick makes this one much easier for the Commanders.

12. Minnesota

Evan Neal, T, Alabama

Vikings weren't focusing on the line until this stud was available.

13. Houston

(from Cleveland)

Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State

Part of the Deshaun Watson deal. Houston now addresses the O-Line.

14. Baltimore

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Ravens' secondary was a sieve last season.

15. Philadelphia

(from Miami)

Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State

Edge rusher or massive DT?

16. New Orleans

(from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)

Travis Penning, T, Northern Iowa

Another team some think will go QB here. But they need help on the line.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Not a huge need, but the Chargers can't pass on playmaking ...

18. Philadelphia

(from New Orleans)

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Takes the other DL it considered at 15.

19. New Orleans

(from Philadelphia)

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

We still don't see the Saints going QB.

20. Pittsburgh

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

Steelers can only hope they get another Big-Ben career out of this QB.

21. New England

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

They need pass catchers, but have been burned in the draft by them.

22. Green Bay

(from Las Vegas)

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Part of the Davante Adams deal. A receiver who could fit in quickly.

23. Arizona

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

They wait a spell for receiver who might be best receiver in this draft if healthy.

24. Dallas

Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Remember how staunch the Dallas offensive lines were for years? No longer.

25. Buffalo

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Bills looks for a starting cornerback to go with Tre'Davious White.

26. Tennessee

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The need for playmakers in the passing game remains.

27. Tampa Bay

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Well, it won't likely be a QB.

28. Green Bay

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Having alread taken a wideout, the Packers can concentrate on defense.

29. Kansas City

(from San Francisco through Miami) Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Part of the payment for Tyreek Hill.

30. Kansas City

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

And again for Kansas City's D.

31. Cincinnati

George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

The Bengals can go for a pass rusher who can stop the run.

32. Detroit

(from Los Angeles Rams)

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

The Lions can't wait for anyone. They could take a quarterback here, but Detroit goes again in two spots.