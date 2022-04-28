Skill positions not likely to go high

This year's NFL draft has the chance to be unlike any other in recent years with a possible long wait before any of the players who throw, catch or run with the ball coming off the board.

With no sure-fire quarterback prospects in the draft and several good-but-not-elite receiving prospects, the offensive linemen and defensive players should dominate the early picks with the top skill position player on The Athletic's composite big board of 70 draft analysts being Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10.

There has never been a draft that didn't have a quarterback, receiver, running back or tight end taken in the top 10 picks in the history of the NFL, with a player from those positions going in the top five in all but one of the past 24 drafts.

The only year in that span where it didn't happen came in 2013 when four offensive linemen led by tackles Eric Fisher and Luke Joeckel went in the top seven and the first skill position player taken was receiver Tavon Austin at No. 8 by the Rams.

The only other times in the common draft era starting in 1967 that a skill position player didn't go in the top five were 1997 (Ike Hilliard, seventh), 1991 (Herman Moore, 10th), 1988 (Tim Brown, sixth), 1985 (Al Toon, 10th) and 1968 (Larry Csonka, eighth).

This also could be the rare year without a running back going in the first round – something that has happened only once in the common draft era when Bishop Sankey was the first back taken at 54th overall by Tennessee in 2014.

Who's No. 1?

The betting odds have Georgia defensive end Travon Walker and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson as the favorites to be taken No. 1 overall by Jacksonville.

That would mark the 12th time a defensive end was taken first in the common draft era starting in 1967, second only to the 26 quarterbacks.

There have been four defensive ends to go first since 2000 with Cleveland taking Courtney Brown in 2000 and Myles Garrett in 2017, and Houston taking Mario Williams in 2006 and Jadeveon Clowney in 2014.

College rankings

Since the start of the common draft era, Ohio State and Southern California have produced the most top 10 picks with 72 apiece. That tie could be broken if one of the three star receivers from the two schools goes in the top 10 with the Buckeyes' Wilson and Chris Olave, and the Trojans' Drake London possibilities.

Georgia has seven players mentioned as possibilities in the first round. The record for first-rounders from a school in a single draft is six held by Miami (2004) and Alabama (2021).

Trading post

Teams have given up first-round picks at a record pace with the eight teams without a pick in the opening round the most in the common draft era. The previous record was seven, done in 1973, 2000, 2019 and 2020.

The eight teams with multiple picks in the first round is also a record, topping the six most recently done in 2020.