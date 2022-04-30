Colts get receiver, fill needs on Day 2

Chris Ballard traded down, but he got the receiver he wanted.

The Colts, originally slated to make their first pick of this year's NFL draft at No. 42 – they did not have a first-round after dealing it to Philadelphia in the trade for Carson Wentz last year – traded that pick and a fourth-rounder to Minnesota on Friday night for the 53rd pick, the 77th pick and a sixth-round selection.

When it finally came time for the Colts to make their first choice of the draft, they grabbed a weapon for new quarterback Matt Ryan: former Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce.

“If you like Jordy Nelson you will love … Alec Pierce,” NBCSports NFL analyst Chris Simms wrote on Twitter. “He is Jordy Nelson but faster. This kid can fly. He has size. And has the potential to be big-time route runner.”

In the third round, the Colts added tight end Jelani Woods out of Virginia with the 73rd pick and offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann from Central Michigan with the 77th pick they got from the Vikings.

A late trade gave the Colts another third-round pick, getting safety Nick Cross from Maryland.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound Pierce did not put up mind-blowing stats at Cincinnati, with 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior, but he has a history of playing well in Indiana: in games at Notre Dame and IU this season he hauled in a combined 11 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown as the Bearcats won both games. Pierce began moving up draft boards after running a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash and registering a vertical leap of 401/2 inches at the NFL combine.

“Alec is tough, intelligent and an incredible athlete,” Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said in a statement after the pick. “The Colts are getting a guy who has the potential to be a star in this league. He's an explosive player and we weren't surprised when he tested off the charts at the combine. … He's got such a competitive streak I tried to move him to linebacker as a freshman. We are glad he moved back to wide receiver.”

The Colts will likely use Pierce as a deep threat to open up space for Michael Pittman Jr. running over the middle. Pittman, whom Indianapolis drafted in the second round out of USC in 2020, had 1,082 yards and six touchdowns last season.

“They've got all the pieces to a be a great team, a team that can win championships,” Pierce said of the Colts.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Woods caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in his one season with the Cavaliers after transferring from Oklahoma State. He ran a 4.61 in the 40 and should help replace two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle, who retired in March after nine seasons with Indianapolis.

Raimann learned football in Austria, where he grew up, and moved from tight end to tackle with the Chippewas. Zierlein graded him as a first-round pick, though he is something of a project with so little experience on the line.

Bears shore up secondary, receiver

Chicago, without a first-round pick because they traded up to draft quarterback Justin Fields in 2021, used both of their second-round selections, the first picks made by new general manager Ryan Poles, on secondary pieces: Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon went 39th and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker went 48th.

The Bears got a potential starter opposite Jaylon Johnson by taking the athletic and hard-hitting Gordon. He had 46 tackles, two for loss, and two interceptions to go with a team-high seven pass breakups in 12 starts last season. Washington's other cornerback, Trent McDuffie, went to Kansas City with the No. 21 pick.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said Gordon had the potential to be one of the top defensive playmakers in the league if he develops better route recognition and anticipation.

Brisker went from Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to a second-team All-American with the Nittany Lions, and Zierlein called him an athletic safety with versatility and toughness. He will likely play next to All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson and he and Gordon should help a defense that picked off eight passes last season, 29th in the league.

In the third round, the Bears gave Fields a new toy at No. 71 overall: 6-foot, 204-pound wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. out of Tennessee, who ran a 4.31 in the 40 at the combine after catching 62 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns at Tennessee and also picking up 27.3 yards per kick return.

Jones was disappointed in his 40 time and posted a video of his run on Twitter on Friday, noting he would have run in the 4.2s if he had not taken a mildly circuitous route to the finish line.

Karlaftis picked in first round

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis became the 22nd first-round pick out of Purdue when the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him No. 30 overall late Thursday. He is the first opening-round selection for the Boilermakers since fellow defensive end Ryan Kerrigan went to Washington at No. 16 in 2011. Kerrigan is a four-time Pro Bowler.

Purdue has not had a top-15 pick since former Snider superstar and future NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson went No. 10 overall in 1987.

Karlaftis spoke before the draft about the potential of getting picked by the Chiefs, who were looking for help on defense.

“We had some pretty good conversations there, had a couple meetings and those kinds of things,” Karlaftis said of Kansas City. “… I obviously really like them, great team, great organization. The Chiefs don't play from behind too much so it'd be awesome to get to rush the passer. I love their defense, I love their coaches back there.”

Pro Football Focus called Karlaftis “the steal of Round 1.” He had the second-best pressure rate in the Big Ten in 2021, behind only No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who has led Kansas City to six straight AFC West titles, said Karlaftis (and McDuffie) should be able to contribute immediately and called Karlaftis “The Greek Freak.” Karlaftis lived in Greece until he was 13.

“You're going to love him, he's high octane,” Reid said. “He has a relentless motor, he is fun to watch.”

