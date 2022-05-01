2 area players sign as free agents

A pair of northeast Indiana products are headed to the NFL. Norwell grad Curtis Blackwell and former Warsaw standout Andrew Mevis were not picked on the third day of the league's draft Saturday, but they signed undrafted free agent contracts in the chaotic hours after the event's conclusion – Blackwell with the Buccaneers, Mevis with the Jaguars.

They will get a chance to earn a spot in the league and join Snider's Jessie Bates, Carroll's Drue Tranquill, Bluffton's D'Wayne Eskridge and Homestead's Ben Skowronek as northeast Indiana natives in the league.

Blackwell, an offensive lineman out of Ball State, started for five seasons for the Cardinals and was All-Mid-American Conference three times. He was a three-time IFCA All-State performer at Norwell.

Mevis, a kicker who began his collegiate career at Fordham before transferring to Iowa State, was a Phil Steele third-team All-American in 2021, his lone season at the FBS level, when he tied the Cyclones record for field goals made in a season with 20 and went 10 for 13 from beyond 40 yards on his way to being named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the best kicker in the country.

Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame each had one player taken on the draft's final day.

The Hoosiers had a player picked for the ninth straight year when linebacker Micah McFadden, a three-time All-Big Ten performer, went in the fifth round, 146th overall, to the Giants.

Eighteen picks later, the Rams chose Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, the first back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in 15 years for the Irish. He will reunite with his former Irish teammate Skowronek.

Notre Dame had two players picked, giving them 522 all time, the most of any program in college football.

On the third-to-last pick of the draft, No. 260, the Chargers chose Purdue running back Zander Horvath.

Purdue had three players picked in the draft for the first time since 2008.

Once the draft ended, teams quickly began snapping up undrafted free agents. The Colts signed former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, who threw for more than 3,100 yards and tossed 25 touchdowns in his lone season after transferring from Wisconsin.

Other notable undrafted free agent signings included DL Kurt Hinish (Notre Dame, Texans), LB Drew White (Notre Dame, Commanders), WR Kevin Austin Jr. (Notre Dame, Jaguars), DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (Notre Dame, Raiders), DL/LB DaMarcus Mitchell (Purdue, Patriots), LB Jaylan Alexander (Purdue, Bears), WR Ty Fryfogle (Indiana, Cowboys), OL Caleb Jones (Indiana, Packers), S Raheem Layne (Indiana, Chargers), TE Peyton Hendershot (Indiana, Cowboys), LB Christian Albright (Ball State, Bears) and WR Justin Hall (Ball State, Raiders).

Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop will attend Colts rookie mini-camp, and Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt will get a mini-camp tryout with the Colts and Bears.

Backs and kickers were more of a focus for much of Day 3 of the draft.

Two punters and a placekicker went on the final day before any more quarterbacks were taken. LSU kicker Cade York went to Cleveland at No. 124 overall, followed by Penn State punter Jordan Stout six spots later to Baltimore.

At No. 133 to Tampa Bay it was punter Jake Camarda of Georgia – four spots before Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe, headed to New England. Another punter, San Diego State's Matt Araiza, was the opening pick of the sixth round, by Buffalo. Punter Trenton Gill of North Carolina State was the 255th selection by Chicago.

Several notable ball carriers were taken in the fourth round. Houston grabbed RB Dameon Pierce of Florida with the second pick and, from there, Zamir White of Georgia, Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M, Pierre Strong of South Dakota State and Hassan Haskins of Michigan went off the board.

The fifth round started with Washington grabbing North Carolina QB Sam Howell, who was projected as a much higher selection just a year ago.

The final choice, Mr. Irrelevant, went to San Francisco – quarterback Brock Purdy of Iowa State.

The national champion Georgia Bulldogs had 15 players selected. Cincinnati had more draftees (nine) than Ohio State (five).