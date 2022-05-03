Cards' Hopkins suspended 6 games

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

It's a stunning blow for the Cardinals, who finished 11-6 last season but faded down the stretch when Hopkins was out of the lineup because of injuries. Now they'll be without the 29-year-old for a big chunk of the upcoming season.

Hopkins played in 10 games last season, catching 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed much of the last half of the season – including the team's playoff loss to the Rams – because of hamstring and knee injuries.

The Cardinals added a receiver during last week's NFL draft, acquiring Marquise Brown from the Ravens.

Hopkins' suspension also likely means a bigger role for Brown, veteran A.J. Green and second-year standout Rondale Moore, along with tight end Zach Ertz.

Hopkins has been one of the league's most productive receivers during his nine-year career, which includes six 1,000-yard seasons. He played his first seven seasons with the Texans.

Saints to sign 'Honey Badger'

Nearly seven weeks after the NFL's free-agency period began, former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will sign with the Saints in the coming days, the NFL Network reported .

ESPN reported Mathieu will receive a three-year, $33 million contract with $18 million guaranteed. Nicknamed the “Honey Badger,” he was born and raised in New Orleans.

Browns cut kickers

Cleveland released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt on Monday, two days after selecting Cade York in the fourth round of the NFL draft. York, who made 15 of 19 field-goal tries beyond 50 yards at LSU, was the highest kicker drafted since 2016.

NFL: No evidence Browns tanked

The NFL found “no evidence” the Browns purposely lost games or incentivized personnel to do so after former coach Hue Jackson alleged in February the team tried to lose during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The league said a 60-day independent review determined “none of the allegations could be substantiated.”