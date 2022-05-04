Asian American among new officials

NEW YORK – The NFL has hired 10 new on-field officials, including the first Asian American to officiate in the league and a former player.

Lo van Pham joins the NFL from the Big 12 Conference. He was born in Vietnam and after a stop in the Philippines, moved to the United States when he was seven.

Mike Morton becomes the third former NFL player on the 2022 roster of officials, joining Nate Jones and Terry Killens. Morton was drafted in the fourth round in 1995 by the Raiders, and was a linebacker for them from 1995-98. He also played in St. Louis, Green Bay (2000), and Indianapolis during a seven-year career.

Robin DeLorenzo becomes the third woman on the NFL's roster of on-field game officials joining Sarah Thomas and Maia Chaka. She joins the NFL from the Big Ten Conference.

Tra Boger, the son of longtime NFL referee Jerome Boger, joins the league as a field judge out of the SEC. They are the only current father-son combination on the roster.

Down judge Max Causey, umpires Brandon Cruse, Duane Heydt and Alex Moore, field judge Alonzo Ramsey and side judge Jeff Shears round out the 10.

The NFL also announced Tuesday that Denise Crudup and Artenzia Young-Seigler are the first Black female replay officials.

More changes in Bears' front office

The Chicago Bears appointed Jeff King and Kansas City Chiefs executive Trey Koziol co-directors of player personnel under new general manager Ryan Poles.

King, a tight end who played seven seasons in the NFL, started as a scouting intern for the Bears in 2015. He was hired full time in 2016 as a pro scout and got promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2019.

Koziol is from the Chicago area and has 14 years of front office experience with Tennessee and Kansas City.

Falcons make 2 option decisions

The Falcons picked up right guard Chris Lindstrom's $13.2 million fifth-year option while declining the option on right tackle Kaleb McGary.

They also announced a $51 million, three-year contract extension through the 2025 season with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett had 59 tackles while starting all 17 games in 2021. He had only one sack, ending a streak of four seasons with four or more.