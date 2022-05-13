Broncos' WR held in domestic violence case

DENVER – Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor charge after a dispute with his girlfriend at their suburban Denver home and he was being held at the Arapahoe County Jail, which is next to the team's training complex.

According to a police report submitted to the Arapahoe County court, Jeudy's girlfriend, Antoinette Tharp, told a deputy that “things got crazy” with Jeudy on Wednesday night and he put her wallet and medical paperwork for their infant child in his car at their home so she could not get them.

She said she wanted to go back to Virginia but could not leave without those belongings, telling the deputy she did not want to get Jeudy in “trouble” but just wanted her things back.

According to the document, Jeudy admitted to locking some things in his car, including baby formula, because Tharp took one of his three cellphones and would not give it back.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said at a news conference that Jeudy was cooperative during his arrest and said Jeudy would be held overnight and would appear before a judge today.

Brown called the charge a “very low-level misdemeanor.”

“This is a domestic violence enhancer and I know the word 'violence' connotates physical contact,” he said. “I can tell you specifically that there was no physical contact between Mr. Jeudy and the female party in this investigation. It solely involved property.”

Top pick Walker signs rookie deal

No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker signed a four-year, $37.4 million rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, a deal that includes a $24.4 million signing bonus.

Walker's contract is fully guaranteed and includes a team option for a fifth year, both standard for NFL first-round picks. He signed it one day before the Jaguars begin a rookie minicamp.

Fellow first-rounder Devin Lloyd, the 27th overall selection, also signed his rookie deal. He gets a four-year contract worth $12.9 million and a $6.6 million signing bonus.

Gino Cappelletti, AFL legend, dies

Gino Cappelletti, a former AFL Most Valuable Player and original member of the Boston Patriots who was part of the franchise for five decades as a player, coach and broadcaster, has died.

He was 89.

Known as “The Duke,” Cappelletti played receiver and kicker and scored the first regular-season points in AFL history, a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter of the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9, 1960. He went on to be the league's MVP in 1964 and was one of three players to play in every game in the AFL's 10-year history, along with Jim Otto and George Blanda.

Cappelletti spent his entire career in Boston from 1960 to 1970, ending it as the AFL's all-time leader in points (1,100) and field goals (170).