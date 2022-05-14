Jeudy's girlfriend asks charges be dismissed

DENVER – The girlfriend of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy asked a judge Friday to dismiss a misdemeanor case against him stemming from a dispute between them.

The woman, who has a 1-month-old child with Jeudy, told Judge Chantel Contiguglia she did not feel threatened during the incident and made contact with authorities to “monitor the situation,” the Denver Post reported.

Jeudy, 23, was arrested Thursday at the couple's suburban Denver home after his girlfriend reported that he had locked some of her belongings and items for the baby in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, and spent the night in jail until he could appear before a judge because of the enhancer.

Contiguglia did not immediately decide what should happen with the case but allowed Jeudy to be released from jail and allowed him to travel. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 31.

Colts sign 4 picks

The Colts signed four players from this year's draft class and added 22 undrafted rookies to the roster for this weekend's rookie minicamp.

Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, tight end Drew Ogletree, defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and defensive back Rodney Thomas II, the last four of Indianapolis' eight selections from draft weekend, all signed three-year contracts.

The most notable signing of the undrafted rookies is former Notre Dame and Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan.

Extra points

Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is joining the New Orleans Saints. … The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, to a $35.7 million, four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season. … A Nevada judge has ruled that prosecutors can obtain medical records about injuries that former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' girlfriend received in a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November.