Indianapolis awarded '23, '24 draft combines

Indianapolis will be keeping the NFL scouting combine for the next two years.

At the owners meetings in Atlanta on Tuesday, Indianapolis, which has staged the winter event for players entering the draft since 1987, was granted hosting rights for 2023 and 2024. This was the first time the NFL put the combine up for bidding, with Dallas and Los Angeles also seeking to host.

“Indy's vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective,” said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events.

“Indy is a city built to host major sporting events, and I'm proud the combine will continue to stay in our city,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said.

Studies showed that the 2022 combine generated an estimated $9.6 million in economic impact for the city.

In 2023, the combine will take place Feb. 28-March 6, and in 2024 the dates are Feb. 27-March 4.

Rooney Rule changes

The NFL has expanded the Rooney Rule again, this time to include quarterbacks coaches in a further effort to diversify the coaching ranks.

The change was announced Tuesday at the owners meeting in Atlanta by Jonathan Beane, the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer.

The oft-criticized Rooney Rule, adopted in 2003 to enhance opportunities for minorities to gain head coaching jobs and enhanced several times to include front office positions, now will require one minority or female candidate from another team to be interviewed for quarterbacks coach. Previously, the rule covered head coach, general manager and all coordinator jobs.

An additional change made Tuesday forbids teams from conducting head coach interviews with candidates from other NFL teams until the third day after the season ends – if the candidate's team is not in the playoffs.

For potential hires who are in wild-card round games, there will be a two-day hiatus following their game before interviews.

Significantly, teams can't hold in-person head coach interviews with anyone working for another team until after all wild-card games. But interviews with in-house candidates or those not working in the NFL are allowed before the wild-card round.

The idea is to provide more preparation time for interviews.