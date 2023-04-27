When the NFL draft began Thursday night, the Bears had already traded down in the first round once, dealing the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for the ninth selection, a cadre of other picks and explosive receiver D.J. Moore.
The night of the draft’s first round, the Bears traded again, swapping picks with the reigning NFC champion Eagles at No. 10 and getting a 2024 fourth-round pick out of the deal. Once Philadelphia took Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the Bears grabbed All-SEC offensive tackle Darnell Wright out of Tennessee.
“I believe this young man, when it’s all said and done, has the ability to be the best player in this draft,” ESPN draft analyst Louis Riddick said. “At 6-foot-5, 333 pounds, … he is big, mean, nasty.”
Riddick said Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, whom the Houston Texans took with the No. 3 overall pick Thursday, called Wright the best player he played against in college.
“He’s got feet, he’s got punch, he’s got lateral agility, he can absolutely knock you off the football and knock you 5 yards downfield,” Riddick said. “And as far as being a mauler, he’s going to finish you, even in pass (protection). He’s going to put you on the ground, and he’s going to put his helmet right in your chest.”
Wright started 42 games in four seasons with the Volunteers, getting the nod in 27 games at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard. In his final season in Knoxville he played 896 snaps, did not give up a sack and permitted his quarterback to be hit only twice.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. called him a “plug and play, day one” selection, envisioning him at right tackle for the Bears.
The selection of Wright is the latest step Chicago and general manager Ryan Poles have taken to support quarterback Justin Fields, the team’s first-round choice in 2021.
Fields, despite demonstrating an ability to avoid oncoming rushers, was sacked 55 times last season, tying Denver’s Russell Wilson for the most in the NFL.
“That’s my only plan,” Wright said of protecting Fields. “That’s what I’m here for. Anything he needs, that’s my job to keep him clean.”
“I knew as far as my talent and what I can do, I knew I could go this high, but it just took the right team to see that,” he added. “I can play probably anywhere on the line and my athleticism will speak for itself.”
The Bears could also have taken Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, who ended up going to the Titans one pick after Wright, but there were some concerns among scouts about Skoronski’s relatively short arms, which might ultimately force him to play guard in the NFL rather than tackle. There are no such questions about Wright. Not only that, but Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy coached Wright’s team at the Senior Bowl in February where Wright was named offensive line practice player of the week.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Wright with another SEC lineman who went in the first round, former Alabama standout D.J. Fluker, who played eight seasons in the league and started 96 games.
“Right tackle prospect who used his size and power to overcome athletic limitations and spotty technique on the collegiate level,” Zierlein wrote of Wright. “Wright is capable of staying at right tackle at the next level provided he’s given protection help from time to time. While he was often a positional blocker at Tennessee, he’s a very talented drive blocker when allowed to fire out. There will be inconsistent outings, but Wright should develop into a decent starting tackle with the potential to kick inside (to guard) if necessary.”
Wright is only the Bears’ second first-round pick in the last five drafts as they traded away capital to acquire the Raiders’ Khalil Mack and then Fields. They last took an offensive lineman in the first round in 2013, with the selection of Kyle Long, who went on to earn All-Pro honors in 2014 and was a three-time Pro Bowl pick.
Former Bears long snapper Patrick Mannelly, reacting to the selection for 670 The Score in Chicago, called it “the safe pick.”